Lansing, MI

UPDATE: 2-year-old shot in Lansing now in stable condition

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

UPDATE (6/10) — Lansing Police say that a two-year-old boy who was shot on Thursday is now in stable condition.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. Officers were able to find the boy and the caller at the intersection of Cedar Street and East Northrup Street.

The child had been shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. Lansing Police say he was initially ruled to be in serious condition, but thankfully is now in stable condition.

After officers found the child, they were directed to an apartment on the 5500 block of Kaynorth Rd. where there was a possible scene.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, but they believe they have identified all the parties involved.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg at 517-483-4653, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867.

