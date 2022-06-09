ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Tony’s Ice Cream a Gastonia staple for over 100 years

By Brett Baldeck
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTEyJ_0g5s7bFQ00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just looking at Tony’s Ice Cream parlor on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, you know it’s something special to the community.

People have been lining up at the counter for their favorite flavors since1915.

“We try to do what we can as a good neighbor in Gaston County,” said Louis Colette, whose father and grandfather helped start Tony’s Ice Cream more than a century ago.

Click here for more on Queen City Hometowns

Helping the Gaston County community has been a motto for generations in the Coletta family.

“My grandfather spent his days going through the neighborhoods in the mill section, people would come out with bowls and it didn’t matter if they had money or not they still were going to get their ice cream,” said Coletta.

Today that ice cream comes in 28 different flavors and is made right across the street from the ice cream parlor.

The recipe hasn’t changed in 100 years. The secret is enhancing the flavor of the ice cream so it’s never diluted when making a frozen favorite.

The top-selling item has always been milkshakes. Chocolate is the number one selling ice cream flavor. Customers can even buy their favorite ice cream flavors by the pint.

If you come hungry, the parlor offers diner-style foods at a diner-style price.

“My dad told me a long time ago, ‘there is a place in this world for things to stay the same,’” said Coletta.

Since the 1960’s Louis Coletta has been at the parlor nearly every day. When he’s not helping behind the counter, you’ll find him sitting in the same red leather booth.

It’s another lesson he learned from his father.

“He told me, ‘I want you to remember something,’ he said, ‘don’t ever think for a minute that you don’t need to be there because someone has to man the store,’” said Coletta.

For more than a century, Coletta has been doing just that.

Tony’s Ice Cream is open seven days a week. The ice cream is also sold at many local restaurants and stores, just look for the Tony’s Ice Cream label.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

Related
Axios Charlotte

36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte

Tired of the heat and looking for cool indoor activities? Here’s a list of the 36 best indoor activities in Charlotte to escape the heat (save this for rainy days, too!). Editor’s note: This guide was last updated in June 2022. 1. Do indoor putt-putt Head to one of Charlotte’s new indoor putt-putt spots like […] The post 36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Last Chance To Enjoy Eat Black Charlotte Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Don’t Miss it! There’s still one more day to join the festivities for Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurant week. The festivities began on June 3rd and will run through June 12th. Charlotte city-goers can get a taste of several black-owned food spots in Queen City.
charlottemagazine.com

Cursed Corners: Why Can’t These Charlotte Spots Keep a Restaurant Tenant?

Here’s an easy way to tell how long someone has lived in Charlotte: Take them to 1315 East Blvd., at the corner of East Boulevard and Scott Avenue, and see how many past restaurants they can name. When Latta Pavilion opened in 2003, Red Star Tavern had the prime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaston County, NC
Sports
Gastonia, NC
Lifestyle
Gastonia, NC
Sports
County
Gaston County, NC
Gastonia, NC
Restaurants
Gaston County, NC
Lifestyle
Gastonia, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Gastonia, NC
kiss951.com

What A Day of Swimming at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina Looks Like

This past weekend my significant other, our friend, and I decided to visit Carrigan Farms and experience their swimming quarry. After you read my full review, you are going to want to visit this Summer for some must-needed fun. About the Quarry. Carrigan Farms Swimming Quarry is only thirty minutes...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

What’s new and coming soon in Charlotte area’s dining scene

CHARLOTTE — May marked the end of the road for several restaurants across the Charlotte area. In the Elizabeth neighborhood, Paul Verica called it quits on The Stanley in mid-May after a nearly four-year run, as the James Beard-nominated chef made the decision to take a step back from the industry. That 2,800-square-foot restaurant’s lease and assets have been sold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Food Drink#Tony S Ice Cream
WCNC

18-year-old dead in Statesville shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old female was shot and killed early Monday morning, Statesville Police confirm. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 1200 block off 5th Street. Police said one of its officers heard the shooting and immediately responded to the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Custom-built home tops market in Matthews at $2.3 million

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A home on the market for about two-and-a-half months with a price tag of $2.349 million registers as the priciest residential listing in the town of Matthews. That property on Margaret Ridge Drive is within the Stevens Grove subdivision, a small community of custom-built homes near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
charlottenews.net

Largest Real Estate Auction in Lincoln County to be Held by RedSuit Realty & Auction

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / With the competitive nature of the housing market in Charlotte and across the country, affordable housing is almost impossible to find. Many auctioneers have embraced the online bidding model versus live auctions following the global pandemic, as it allows for further reach towards a worldwide audience. Selling at auction is a very transparent method to acquire investment properties as the potential buyers are aware of their position in the negotiation.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lilly to break ground in Concord on Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the State of North Carolina, Cabarrus County and City of Concord will join leaders from Eli Lilly and Company for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 at the Grounds at Concord. In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Serenity Tedder, 13, has been reported as missing by her family after last being seen in Charlotte on or around June 7th. Her family says she was last seen running away from “My Father’s Choice” in Charlotte. Tedder’s aunt, Summer M. Driggers, wrote...
wccbcharlotte.com

Steele Creek Husband Missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. A woman in Steele creek is desperate for the safe return of her missing husband. Nadia, Artem Markov’s wife reported him missing on Thursday, June 7th. Nadia says the last messages from her husband were received at 9:40 p.m. before he went missing around midnight. Markov was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Resident dies at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A resident at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central was pronounced dead on Saturday. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Tommy Hucks was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Deputies said that after resuscitation efforts by detention personnel, the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic, Hucks was pronounced...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte builder bringing more luxury condos to Myers Park

CHARLOTTE — John Tammaro, owner and CEO of Simonini Homes, said high demand for luxury living prompted the company to build more upscale condos in Myers Park. Construction is slated to begin on Echelon on Queens in the second quarter of 2023. The project, which includes a gated parking deck, totals 73,792 square feet and is expected to cost about $22.4 million.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two charged after two-county chase ends in China Grove area near I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte men face charges after a chase that began in Cabarrus County and ended in Rowan County on Friday morning. Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, and Michael Tyrique Hart, 19, were both apprehended by troopers and Rowan County deputies in the area of 1150 E. NC Highway 152 in China Grove shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy