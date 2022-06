MINNEAPOLIS — Pairing pumps with a monochromatic trouser suit was once regarded by many as the standard uniform for women in power. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is more likely to opt for a shimmering, patterned pantsuit designed by Bethany Yellowtail, who traces her heritage to the Northern Cheyenne and Crow tribes, and yellow and purple moccasins crafted by Anishinaabe designer Sarah Agaton Howes of the Fond du Lac reservation in northern Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO