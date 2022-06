MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have fallen to their lowest levels in more than a month as a trend of declining numbers continued over the weekend. The state Department of Health Services reported 884 new cases on Sunday, the fewest in a single day since May 1. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 1,531, its lowest level since May 4.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO