Mac Jones' rare rookie card was score of lifetime for one collector

By Danny Jaillet
 4 days ago
Finding a rare card is every card collector’s dream. Johnny Stone, 13, was able to live out his dream last Friday.

The Ohio native preordered Panini Prizm football cards back in February. The order was originally supposed to come in April, but it was delayed to last week, which happened to be the opening week for card collectors.

Stone pulled a Mac Jones rookie card, the only one of its kind. He opened the box on a Facebook live stream, and was extremely surprised when he pulled the card. As soon as he pulled it, Stone knew the card was something special.

“As soon as I pulled it, I couldn’t breathe,” he told the Akron Beacon Journal’s Molly Walsh. “It is the only one of its kind. I couldn’t believe it.”

Johnny had offers following his pull, as his video made its way around the collecting realm. He ended up selling it for $100,000. The card has been flipped for a $175,000 profit since then.

Johnny’s father Chad was equally as surprised, and enjoyed watching it unfold on the Facebook live stream.

“Nothing makes me happier than getting to see and listen to my son’s joy when he pulled the card,” he said.

“It is literally a one in a million chance that Johnny opened that card in the first box on opening day for the series,” Chad said. “It is the best card you can possibly get from the whole product. He won the lottery.”

Jones came into the NFL with high expectations on the field. He was a highly-touted quarterback as a rookie last season, being viewed as Tom Brady’s successor. It seems he is highly-touted in the card-collecting community as well.

