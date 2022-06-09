Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills.

The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household bills, from mortgage or rent to utilities.

Greenville residents pay over $2,000 per month on the 10 most common household bills, which is 9.5% higher than the state average, and .1% higher than the national average. Likely due to inflation, the household bills in Greenville grew 4% this year, making it the 31st most expensive city in North Carolina for those bills.

Here is the average cost of monthly bills in Greenville:

Mortgage: $1,060

Rent: $804

Auto loans: $455

Utilities: $370

Health insurance: $258

Auto insurance: $161

Cable and internet: $117

Mobile: $118

Alarm and security: $96

Life insurance: $51

