ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

By Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgWNp_0g5s50wK00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills.

The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household bills, from mortgage or rent to utilities.

Greenville residents pay over $2,000 per month on the 10 most common household bills, which is 9.5% higher than the state average, and .1% higher than the national average. Likely due to inflation, the household bills in Greenville grew 4% this year, making it the 31st most expensive city in North Carolina for those bills.

Here is the average cost of monthly bills in Greenville:

  • Mortgage: $1,060
  • Rent: $804
  • Auto loans: $455
  • Utilities: $370
  • Health insurance: $258
  • Auto insurance: $161
  • Cable and internet: $117
  • Mobile: $118
  • Alarm and security: $96
  • Life insurance: $51

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments

Lenoir County student named recipient of 2022 Golden LEAF Scholarship Award. A Lenoir County student has been awarded a scholarship for students in rural areas. The Greenville Police Department is searching for two women involved in multiple larcencies from Academy Sports off S Memorial Dr.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WalletHub: NC 15th most fun state in US

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When it comes to summer fun, North Carolina ranks right up there and is a jack of all trades, it seems. According to the most recent details released by WalletHub, North Carolina is ranked No. 15 as the most fun state in the United States. That ranking was determined by compiling […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurance#Bills#804 Auto#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

It’s official: NC is more fun than SC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When you talk about fun states to visit, North Carolina ranks No. 15. Seriously? There are 14 states that are more fun than the one with the Outer Banks and the Blue Ridge Mountains and top-line college and pro sports in between? That was the evaluation of WalletHub, the personal-finance site […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

New affordable housing coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New affordable housing is coming to Greenville. This news comes after the Greenville City Council approved a million-dollar loan from the city’s home investment partnership program. “It is tough for some folks to find housing when those particular situations, and we were well aware of additional funding that was available”, said […]
WNCT

ENC Rescue Squad provides resources to combat heat hazards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you want to check on your loved ones who don’t have access to air conditioning, water or other resources, the Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad has you covered. Now until June 17, you can contact the Rescue Squad to conduct wellness checks on your loved ones. Along with wellness checks, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event is coming to Bethel in June. On June 25 at Bethel Youth Activity Center, ECU Health is holding an event with NC MedAssist to help assist those who need to stock up their medicine cabinet. The event is free and open to everyone. Participants must be NC residents […]
WNCT

Fire department to build another station

RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community. The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An all-way stop is coming to a Lenoir County intersection in an effort to improve safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that the four-way stop will be inserted where Tower Hill Road/Washington Avenue intersects with JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street. Traffic on JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street does not currently stop.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

The color of beautiful inclusiveness

Saturday June 18, Washington. like so many other cities and towns across the nation, will celebrate the first federal holiday recognizing Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of all enslaved people and was first celebrated in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, then celebrated annually in many parts of the country since. The City of Washington and various groups and organizations are providing a full day of events this year.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville Grooves is coming to Town Common on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville. The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know: COVID-19 spreading again in North Carolina

As the official start to summer approaches, the heat and humidity are moving into North Carolina. But unfortunately another surge in COVID-19 cases is spreading around the state too. Two dozen counties in North Carolina are now in the “red zone” for community coronavirus transmission, according to the latest map...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

The history and significance of Juneteenth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Juneteenth—also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, or the country’s second Independence Day—stands as an enduring symbol of Black American freedom. When Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and fellow federal soldiers arrived in Galveston, a coastal town on Texas’ Galveston Island, on June 19, 1865, it was to issue orders for the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville teen to compete for national scholarship

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Greenville native Asa Thurnau will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Monday to participate in the 65th annual Distinguished Young Woman National Finals. Thurnau is one of the 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the chance to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for […]
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy