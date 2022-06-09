ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Power Out in Downtown Waterbury: Mayor

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Connecticut

Melody Currey, Former Official, Mayor, Lawmaker Dies at 71

Melody Currey, a former state commissioner, member of the Connecticut House of Representatives and mayor of East Hartford who “touched the lives of so many” has died. She was 71. The Democrat’s death was confirmed Monday by current East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh in a Facebook post. He...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
heystamford.com

City of Stamford to Host 2022 Fireworks off Cummings Beach

In celebration of July 4th, the City of Stamford will hold fireworks at Cummings Beach on Friday, July 1st. The rain date will be Saturday, July 2nd. Residents will be able to bring blankets and chairs to the beach. There will be food trucks onsite, and the fireworks will begin shortly after 9:00 pm.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspects Followed Victim From Casino, Stole Cash, Casino Chips: Police

City of Groton police have arrested two Massachusetts men who are accused of following a person from an out-of-state casino, crashing into the victim and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and casino chips. As police from the city of Groton were responding to Clarence B. Sharp Highway early Sunday...
GROTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Transformer#Exchange Place#Eversource
FOX 61

Hartford Healthcare offers haircuts, other services for the homeless

HARTFORD, Conn. — Local agencies teamed up Sunday to lend a helping hand to people experiencing homelessness in the Capitol City. Wise Guys Scissor Society Barber Shop and the Hartford HealthCare Neighborhood Health Team hosted “No Hair Left Behind,” an event that offered free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Subway considering moving corporate offices but won't be going far

MILFORD, Conn. — Subway sandwich shops' corporate offices could be moving to Fairfield county, according to a company spokesperson. The corporate offices have been located in Milford for decades. "Subway is exploring options in Northeastern Fairfield County to create a world-class work environment for our employees, that includes a...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

'Major' water main break in downtown Middletown: Officials

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A "major" water main break Friday evening has flooded parts of Main Street and Court Street in Middletown, according to fire officials. Officials told FOX61 that a majority of the city was without water for a period of time but Middletown Water Department Dispatch has confirmed they were able to isolate the break and everyone's water has been restored except for the area immediately around the break.
WTNH

Program makes sure families with children get housing in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is the first program of its kind, and it is happening right here in New Haven. Local Head Start programs are making sure needy kids have rooves over their heads. Everyone knows Head Start gives little kids a leg up in early childhood education, but now the program does […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Women Threatened With A Gun

Fairfield News: Women Threatened With A Gun2022-06-11@11:38pm–Four women were threatened by a male with a gun in black Nissan at Reef and Edward Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WestfairOnline

CONNECTICUT PAYS TO CARE FOR THE AGING DURING SUMMER TRAVEL

Independent award-winning homecare agency Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport is ensuring that all caregivers get away this summer, while getting paid by the state. ALS is a credentialed provider for the Adult Family Living/Foster Caregiver (AFL) program, which helps frail, elderly individuals to remain living in private homes instead of moving…
CHESHIRE, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 in Plainville

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 in Plainville Friday night. State Police say 48-year-old Patrick Salisbury Jr., of Berlin, lost control of his motorcycle around 8:45 p.m. and hit a guardrail near Exit 33 on I-84 West. Salisbury and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, of...
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy