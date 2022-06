HARTFORD, Conn. — A man who was hit by a car that fled the scene has died from his injuries. The 62-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Albany Avenue and Garden Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said emergency crews performed life saving procedures on the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO