ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomac, VA

Hoopoe the Mime is coming to the Eastern Shore Public Library

shoredailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoopoe the Mime is coming to the Eastern Shore Public Library and brings magical antics and sleight of hand magic tricks, balloon wizardry, and illusions. People of all ages are invited to join Eastern Shore Public Library for this fun, free event....

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC12

Juneteenth events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteeth, short for June nineteenth, commemorates the day slavery ended in the United States when federal troops arrived at Gavelston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people would be freed. These troops came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth...
RICHMOND, VA
northwestprimetime.com

Virginia Beach is full of surprises!

Beach destinations are all about the sun, sand and sea, and I usually assume there’s not much else to such places beyond the proverbial trinket shops and restaurants. Virginia Beach, however, defies expectations. This lovely, coastal Virginia community not only has wonderful, white sand beaches, but also plenty of parks, museums and other cultural attractions, historical sites and a vibrant culinary and arts scene.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
County
Northampton County, VA
City
Accomac, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Northampton County, VA
Government
City
Nassawadox, VA
shoredailynews.com

Dr. Patrick Bruce McNeil Gray of Pungoteague

Dr. Patrick Bruce McNeil Gray, 94, husband of the late Dora Mary Wilson Gray and a resident of Pungoteague, Virginia passed away Saturday February 5, 2022 at his beloved home on the water surrounded by his children and dear friends. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland on July 20, 1927 to the late Dr. James Smith McLean Gray and Margaret Macmurrich Gray. Dr. Gray is survived by his four children, Simon Gray of Wooster, Ohio, Nicholas Gray of Ellicott City, Maryland, Jennifer LaRuffa of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Christopher Gray of Winchester, Virginia, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Great!”. He was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pungoteague, Virginia.
PUNGOTEAGUE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Mime#Oceans#Northampton Free Library#Summer Reading Program
shoredailynews.com

Carol Faye Gaskins formerly of Quinby

Carol Faye Gaskins, 75, a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly of Quinby, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home. A native of Quinby, she was the daughter of the late George D. Gaskins and the late Vernice Marshall Gaskins. Carol was a member of London Bridge Baptist Church.
QUINBY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC12

Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A black bear was spotted at a business on Commerce Road in downtown Richmond. Machinery Movers and Erectors Inc. sent NBC12 a video of a bear on their property. Workers said they called the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, but no one came to do anything about the bear. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the bear didn’t pose a threat to the public.
WAVY News 10

Remembering Andy Fox's "Nauti-Girl" moment at Harborfest

Andy went wild when he saw the Nauti-Girl boat back in 2018. Remembering Andy Fox’s “Nauti-Girl” moment at Harborfest. Harborfest brings new drone light show Friday night. Local animal shelters at capacity; asking people …. WAVY helps repair exterior of Portsmouth learning …. Norfolk supermarket wants to...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy