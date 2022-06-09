Hoopoe the Mime is coming to the Eastern Shore Public Library

Dr. Patrick Bruce McNeil Gray, 94, husband of the late Dora Mary Wilson Gray and a resident of Pungoteague, Virginia passed away Saturday February 5, 2022 at his beloved home on the water surrounded by his children and dear friends. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland on July 20, 1927 to the late Dr. James Smith McLean Gray and Margaret Macmurrich Gray. Dr. Gray is survived by his four children, Simon Gray of Wooster, Ohio, Nicholas Gray of Ellicott City, Maryland, Jennifer LaRuffa of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Christopher Gray of Winchester, Virginia, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Great!”. He was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pungoteague, Virginia.

