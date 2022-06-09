Missouri man shot and killed while driving on St. Louis highway

(Jefferson County, MO) Two Desoto residents, 85 year old Jimmie D. Spegal and 71 year old Dellene Spegal, are dead, while a third person from Desoto, 70 year old Marsha E. Bennett, is suffering serious injuries after a traffic accident in Jefferson County Friday morning just before 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show a car driven by Dellene Spegal was headed east on Papin Road as 55 year old Louis F. Strecker, of St. Louis, was driving a van north on Highway 67. Spegal's car began to cross Highway 67 in front of Strecker's van. The van smashed into the side of the car and both vehicles ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. Dellene and Jimmie Spegal were pronounced dead at the scene. Bennett, who was a passenger in Spegal's car, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Strecker was moderately injured and was also taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO