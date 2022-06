MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is cracking down on improper mufflers after receiving several complaints. According to SC 56-5-5020, “every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device upon a motor vehicle upon a highway.”

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO