REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields rise on hawkish ECB, Treasury to sell 30-year bonds

By Karen Brettell
 5 days ago

(Refiling to fix RIC for the two-year yield in the 4th paragraph) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled a series of upcoming rate hikes and before the U.S. Treasury Department sells 30-year bonds. The ECB said it will end bond purchases on July 1 then raise interest rates by 25 basis points later that month. It will hike again in September and may opt for a bigger move then if inflation continues to surprise. “The market read the ECB as a little bit hawkish. The July hike with maybe a larger hike in September and then more to follow I think has pushed yields higher,” said Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Two-year yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate moves, increased to 2.824% and benchmark 10-year note yields reached 3.073%, both the highest since May 11. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year yields was little changed at 24 basis points, after earlier flattening to 22 basis points, which was the smallest yield gap since May 25. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its June meeting next week and again in July, with a similar move also likely in September. Treasury supply has sent yields higher this week, while investors are also focused on data on Friday that is expected to show that consumer prices remained elevated in May. “We’ve seen significant selling in Treasuries this week going into supply as well as tomorrow’s inflation data,” Jeffery said. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, the final sale of $96 billion in coupon-bearing issuance this week. The government saw soft demand for a $33 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday and a $44 billion auction of three-year notes on Tuesday. Inflation data on Friday is expected to show that consumer prices rose 0.7% in May, while the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, rose 0.5% in the month. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but remained at a level consistent with a tight labor market. June 9 Thursday 9:11AM New York / 1311 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.2575 1.279 0.015 Six-month bills 1.7525 1.7926 0.023 Two-year note 99-99/256 2.8216 0.048 Three-year note 99-162/256 3.0039 0.044 Five-year note 97-234/256 3.0805 0.048 Seven-year note 97-204/256 3.1037 0.042 10-year note 98-108/256 3.0603 0.031 20-year bond 97-100/256 3.4317 0.030 30-year bond 93-204/256 3.1985 0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 36.25 1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.75 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.25 -1.00 spread

