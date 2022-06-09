GF County announces public survey on Home Rule charter
By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
4 days ago
Grand Forks County will conduct a public survey about possibly changing the county’s local government from Statutory Rule to Home Rule. Home Rule would give the county more leeway on adopting laws and policies – and open up new potential revenue streams like a local sales tax....
A Ramsey County Judge or judges will hear the lawsuits challenging the decision by the City of Grand Forks not to hold a public vote on the Fufeng project. The selection of Judge Donavan Foughty and Judge Lonnie Olson to preside follows the recusal by local judges in Grand Forks to hear the legal challenge. Both judges are seated in Devils Lake.
The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%. The new inflation figure, the biggest yearly increase since December 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.
A few scary moments for the parents of a 20 month old child on Sunday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department received a report that the child was missing from his home in Fisher Township – and may have walked into the nearby woods. Law Enforcement and first responders...
A 51-year old Finley (ND) man was killed when his motorcycle hit a semi in Barnes County Friday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Dustin Miraldi was heading east on Highway 26 shortly before 8:00 p.m. when he lost control. The bike overturned sliding into the westbound lane striking the truck head on. The NDHP says Miraldi was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves announces departmental staff changes, effective July 1, heading into the 2022-23 academic year. “The opportunity to adjust and evolve our staff is something I could not be more excited about,” said Chaves. “Elevating Erik into the Deputy role as well as identifying Kara and Chad as our core senior management team moving forward will allow us to be at both our best and nimble post pandemic. It also allows us to adjust for others in the department while replacing a senior level position with a sorely needed web services position. Since 2005 when Erik stepped foot on campus, he has earned this elevation through hard work, respect from his colleagues within our department, on campus and in the community. I look forward to continue to watch his growth professionally while having him assist me on a daily basis in leading the department.”
After 49 days the Red River dropped below flood stage in Grand Forks / East Grand Forks on Friday night. The National Weather Service says the river slipped below 28 feet around 9:45 p.m. The last time the “Red” was below that mark was on April 23rd. Several...
