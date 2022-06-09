ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

2 people rescued from tank of chocolate at central Pa. Mars Wrigley factory

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTOWN — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown...

