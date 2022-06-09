ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Family dispute turns to kidnapping in Garden City

By Laura McMillan
 4 days ago

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — What started as a family argument Wednesday turned into a kidnapping, according to the Garden City Police Department.

Dispatchers sent police to the 600 block of Labrador Boulevard just after 3 p.m. for a battery-in-progress. But when they got there, the battery was over, and the suspect was gone.

Witnesses told officers that during an argument, Abdiweli Aden, 25, started making threats to family members. They said he got a handgun and ran to a family member’s vehicle, pointed the gun at the family member, and said to drive or he would shoot them.

Officers found the vehicle about a half-mile away, on Belmont Drive. They said Aden, the driver, and the driver’s two-year-old child were in the vehicle.

Police say Aden still had the handgun and did not cooperate immediately, but after a short time, he surrendered.

Officers arrested him and booked him on suspicion of:

• Aggravated kidnapping
• Aggravated child endangerment
• Criminal threat
• Domestic battery

