The man law enforcement says was at the top of a scheme to defraud the Lee County Port Authority of nearly $1 million has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Thomas Brennan was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, and ordered to pay $725,000 in restitution to Travellers Insurance and $22,000 to Triangle Services. The court said those amounts might be changed if others involved in the case also pay restitution.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO