Source: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR) SBCSAR and Montecito Fire responded to reports of an injured hiker along the Hot Springs trail near the hot springs and old hotel ruins. The hiker reportedly slipped on the rocks near the springs and suffered a head injury. Montecito Fire was able to access the subject and with the assistance of SBCSAR members, transported her via a SAR off-road vehicle to the trailhead where she was then transferred to the care of AMR for transport to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO