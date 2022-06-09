ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prosecutor drops Casey White’s escape charge - for now

By Stephen Gallien, Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccused killer and jail escapee Casey Cole White is fighting for his right for a preliminary hearing. That fight erupted Thursday after a Lauderdale County judge approved the prosecution's motion to drop the escape case and bring it back later. Just after 8:30 a.m., Lauderdale County...

www.waaytv.com

