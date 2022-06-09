ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, top predictions: Legendary expert fading We the People

Cover picture for the articleSix of the eight horses in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field have odds of 10-1 or shorter, leaving two true long shots. They are Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider, who are both listed at 20-1. Skippylongstocking has had a very active season with 10 races already as a three-year-old, and his best...

The Spun

NASCAR Driver Makes Opinion On Kyle Busch Extremely Clear

Kyle Busch won the Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. The winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history picked up another triumph to the dismay of everyone else. While Zane Smith fought back from a rough start, he ultimately finished short. After the race (h/t NESN's Scott Neville), he lamented his runner-up placement to Josh Sims of Fox Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, lineup, predictions: Horse racing expert who called Triple Crown races unveils picks

Todd Pletcher has had considerable success in the Belmont Stakes, winning three times while having six second-place finishes and three thirds. The Hall-of-Fame trainer will have two chances to add to those numbers when the 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday. Mo Donegal, who was fifth in the Kentucky Derby last month, and Nest are Pletcher-trained entries in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field, and the latter is just the 24th filly ever to run in the race. Three females have won the Belmont Stakes, the most recent being Rags to Riches, whom Pletcher helped get to the winner's circle in 2017. Mo Donegal is 5-2 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Nest is an 8-1 long shot. We the People is the 2-1 favorite, while Rich Strike, which won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, is 7-2 among the horses in the Belmont race 2022. Post time for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.
SPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule News

NASCAR has taken some interesting steps with its schedule this year, holding races at places like the Los Angeles Coliseum, and the "bold" plans aren't going away. The president of the sport revealed this week that he's planning on continuing to push forward with bold ideas. "At a press event...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022 odds: Betting recap, look ahead at Travers Stakes

In a seeming blink of an eye, the Triple Crown is over as favored Mo Donegal made it four Belmont Stakes wins for trainer Todd Pletcher on Saturday. Mo Donegal, who carried the silks of Repole Stable, as did runner-up Nest, also races for co-owner Donegal Stables. Both owners won their first Test of the Champion.
SPORTS
Golf.com

2022 RBC Canadian Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share

It’s going to be an epic Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, where three of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau — are set to duke it out for a national title. For McIlroy, the victory would be quite a defense....
GOLF
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Notches steal Saturday

Mullins went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals. Mullins posted an RBI single in the fifth, and he added his walk, steal and run in the seventh. He hadn't swiped a bag since the first game of a doubleheader versus the Red Sox on May 28. Through nine games in June, he's hitting a modest .242 (8-for-33), though six of those hits have gone for extra bases. He's logged a. 237/.301/.381 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored and 12 steals in 15 attempts through 59 contests overall.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Ashton Porter to make college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ as Ashton Porter, a four-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, will make his choice at noon ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CYPRESS, TX
CBS Sports

Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's college basketball at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium this November

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for them in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Notre Dame knocks off top overall seed Tennessee in stunning upset

Once again, the top overall seed has failed to win the College World Series. This time around, perhaps one of the greatest college baseball teams in history to not win it all didn't even make it to Omaha. Thanks in part to three runs in each the seventh and eighth innings, Notre Dame has stunned Tennessee 7-3 and eliminated them. Notre Dame punches its ticket to the College World Series at Omaha after taking two of three from the Volunteers at the Knoxville Super Regional.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Sports

Instead of pushing Warriors to brink in NBA Finals, Celtics' kryptonite returns at worst possible time

Marcus Smart isn't one to mince words. Back in early November, the Boston Celtics lost to the Chicago Bulls on a night their offense folded down the stretch. After the game, Smart placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of his two best teammates. "Every team knows we're going to Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown], and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen," Smart said. "I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys try and pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball and that's something that they're going to learn. They're still learning and we're proud of the progress they are making, but they are going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team."
BOSTON, MA

