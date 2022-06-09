ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick dominates all-conference baseball team. Dickinson named Player of the Year

By Jeff Morrow
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Senior Danny Dickinson, who helped lead Kennewick’s baseball team to the state finals, was named the Mid-Columbia Conference Player of the Year, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

In fact, the Lions swept the MCC’s three major awards, as sophomore Leyton Lind was named Pitcher of the Year, and Lenny Ayres was named MCC Coach of the Year.

Kennewick also had five players listed on the first team: Dickinson at both shortstop and relief pitcher; Lind as a pitcher; sophomore Dylin McIntire as an outfielder; senior Chance Oldham at second base; and junior Braxden Salazar as a utility player.

Kamiakin had three players listed on the first team: senior Payton Graham at both pitcher and third base; senior Nate Gray, Jr., in the outfield; and senior Peyton Rickard at first base.

Chiawana also had three players on the first team: senior Easton Espinoza at designated hitter; senior Connor Mendez at pitcher; and senior Royce Vandine at catcher.

Pasco, Richland and Southridge each had a player on the first team: Pasco senior Justice Huels at utility; Southridge junior Max Martin at outfielder; and Richland senior Joey Weissenfels in the outfield.

Signings

▪ Paige Alexander Thompson, a senior at Kiana-Benton, signed a letter of intent to play softball at Yakima Valley Community College.

▪ Kamiakin senior Trey Arland, an outstanding outside shooter and perhaps even better defender, has signed a letter of intent to play men’s basketball for Jeff Rheinland at Walla Walla Community College.

Arland had also been offered by Carroll College in Montana.

He’s the third of three seniors at Kamiakin who will continue playing hoops after high school.

Tyler Bilodeau, of course, is headed to Oregon State University this fall on a scholarship. He was also named the top boys basketball player in the state of Washington by Gatorade.

Tyler’s twin brother, Jacob Bilodeau, will continue his hoops career at Skagit Valley Community College — where he’ll play for legendary NWAC coach Carl Howell.

▪ Kambree Baker, a senior at Hermiston High, is headed to Longview this fall to play volleyball for Lower Columbia Community College.

▪ The Columbia Basin College men’s soccer team has signed a few area athletes to letters of intent, including Southridge’s Gabriel Delgado and Sunnyside’s Miguel Garcia.

▪ Kennewick volleyball senior Hailey Dreier is headed to Edmonds Community College to play for the Tritons this fall.

▪ Green River Community College’s cross country team has added Jennifer Guerrero of Othello for this fall.

▪ Othello’s Hailee Guzman has signed to play with the Spokane Community College women’s soccer team.

▪ Columbia Basin College has added Richland senior Bailey Hausenbuiller to play for the Hawks softball team next spring.

▪ Lucy Kelly, a senior from Walla Walla, has signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer at CBC. So has Janelly Verduzco (Othello).

▪ Southridge senior Payton Lambdin has signed a letter of intent to play men’s soccer this fall for Pierce Community College.

▪ Hermiston High grad Myckayla Shaver is headed to Blue Mountain Community College this fall, where she’ll play volleyball for the Timberwolves.

▪ Maliyah Twitty (Chiawana) has signed a letter of intent to play softball next spring for Lower Columbia Community College.

▪ Southridge senior Karma Valentine is headed to South Puget Sound Community College this fall, where she’ll play women’s soccer.

▪ Former Kamiakin pitcher Niko Wiltz will play baseball next spring for Walla Walla Community College.

Track and field

Pasco High grad LyQualah Kinsey had a great first year on the University of Ottawa-Arizona women’s track and field team.

Kinsey made three finals at the Golden State Athletic Conference championships on April 28-29.

She ran the leadoff leg of the 4x100 relay team, which finished second in 48.52 seconds.

Kinsey placed fourth in the women’s long jump, leaping 16 feet, 2 inches.

And Kinsey placed sixth in the women’s 400 meters, clocking in at 1:01.14.

Hockey

Former Tri-City American Dylan Stanley, who played 339 games here from 2000 through 2005, just announced his retirement from play hockey.

The 38-year-old Stanley had played the last seven seasons for the Feldkirch team in Austria’s highest league, and in fact led the team in scoring — with 22 goals, 31 assists and 53 points, all team highs.

But according to the MacBeth website, Stanley — while playing this past season — was also the Director of Player Development, and the Skills and Conditioning coach for Feldkirch’s entire program.

Feldkirch had a rough season in the standings, and will be relegated for the coming season.

Stanley will now become the Director of Player Development for the Pioneers Vorarlberg team, which replaces Feldkirch this coming season in the top league.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.

