Science Fiction is exactly my go to genre of film. With that being said, I appreciate quality filmmaking across the board and I will always admire creativity and that’s (for the most part) what the Alien franchise brings to the table. There’s a good many throw away sci-fi films that unfortunately dilute the genre and is partly why I’m not always ready to see just any space related feature. Four out of the six core Alien films really are a masterclass of sorts on how to put together a satisfying intelligent science fiction film. This franchise has proven over the years that you don’t have to choose between being fun or smart, a film of this nature can be both and that’s where the real magic is made.

