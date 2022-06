Cory Booker is an American politician and lawyer who has a net worth of $3 million. Cory Booker is best known for being a US senator from New Jersey, a position he was elected to in 2013. He became the first black U.S. Senator from New Jersey in 2013 when he won the general election after Frank Lautenberg passed away in office. Prior to this, he was the mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. Booker ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election, ultimately losing to Joe Biden.

