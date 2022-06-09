A 22-year-old Stow man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the 2020 murder of Akron resident Dee’Arius Reese.

Reese was shot multiple times on Oct. 2, 2020, at an East Akron apartment complex as he was helping a friend move.

Terrian Wray, a former Stow-Munroe Falls High School football player, was found guilty by a jury in April on murder and felonious assault charges in the death of Reese, 20, a former East High School football player.

The two had been friends since they were young, according to family and friends

Wray was found guilty on several charges, including:

One count of aggravated murder with a gun specification.

Two counts of murder with gun specifications.

Two counts of felonious assault with gun specifications.

Gun-related felonies.

Wray shot Reese several times in the walkway leading up to a home on McMillan Circle in Akron. Wray and Reese were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

A second person, a 24-year-old female, was also shot and survived.

It was the second trial for Wray. A mistrial was declared on Aug. 31, 2021, when jurors could not come to a consensus on a verdict.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 22-year-old Stow man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Akron man in October 2020