ACT Rochester released 2022 report cards for the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from ACT Rochester said they released their 2022 report cards Thursday morning.

The report cards showcase various data points in the Greater Rochester area that measure various indicators like housing, education, maternal morbidity rates, and more.

In addition to the Regional Report Card, each of the 9 counties’ report cards — along with city, town, and school data — can all be found online.

In regard to housing, rent in our region dropped 2% from 2016 to 2020 after adjusting for inflation. While housing affordability for homeowners and renters also jumped up. With a cost burden of 28%. Lower than the state and national average.

However, local median household income dropped to $61,400 while the rest of New York saw there’s a rise of 5.5% between 2016-2020. The City of Rochester saw the biggest drop at 11% in median household income since 2000.

But the biggest concern for researchers with ACT Rochester was health after breaking down what indicators impact each gender the most. Which revealed significant racial disparities in maternal morbidity in our region.

“The regional report card has only one green measure which means our 9 county community is only equal to or better than New York State in one area and that’s housing,” said executive director of ACT Rochester Ann Johnson.” We all know from the time the data came out to now with inflation and all the rental issues and evictions. That may not be the case in the next state of data.”

The report card also shows complications from women in labor through delivery increased between 2012 and 2018 by 89% in black moms, 60% in Latina moms, and 23% in white moms, which takes a toll on a mother’s physical and mental health to properly care for her children long-term.

These data points are compared to New York State averages in order to highlight problems happening locally.

