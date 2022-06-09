Learning the importance of estate planning with attorney John Levy

The Saharan dust is back and it's decided to stay awhile. For the next week expect hazy views of Austin and a drop in air quality. “Most people will experience something. It might be a little bit of eye irritation, maybe a little bit of runny nose, a cough, that kind of thing,” said Dr. David Corry, a pulmonologist at Baylor College of Medicine.
This weekend, Capital Metro is offering free rides to cooling centers as temperatures continue to climb. The transportation provider said in a statement that “anyone seeking a cooling center [and] does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride." Austin and Travis County...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District's (AISD) Board of Trustees is still considering who will take over as the school district's next top leader. The board spent hours Monday night in executive session deciding who the final pick for interim superintendent will be, but the question of transparency in the hiring process came up by the community.
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday evening, the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees is meeting to discuss naming an interim superintendent. Dr. Stephanie Elizalde is leaving the district for Dallas at the end of the month. About two years after coming to Austin from an executive leadership position in...
The annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally weekend proved deadly in Austin again even though the motorcycle event itself moved to Bastrop County this year. Three people died in separate motorcycle incidents around Austin over the weekend. Austin Police say Jedd Bennett was eastbound on Slaughter Lane near Menchaca Road...
DEL VALLE, Texas — Travis County Fire Rescue responded to a small brush fire near a house in Del Valle on Saturday. TCFR says crews responded at 12:20 p.m. to the brush fire at a house located at 16102 Fagerquist Road. At 12:41 p.m., firefighters had it under control.
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in East Austin, authorities said. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 6:46 a.m. reporting an auto vs pedestrian collision at 5900 Blue Bluff Road and Esquire Acres Lane.
Police have identified the woman who was killed early Saturday morning after falling off a motorcycle on I-35 and then struck by multiple vehicles. The incident happened Saturday, June 11, in the 3600 block of southbound South I-35, near St. Edwards Drive. The Austin Police Department says 32-year-old Katy Trejo...
Round Rock Police confirm they have taken a man into custody following a SWAT callout on Monday. Officers responded to a report of an adult male yelling while defacing vehicles near the 2300-block of Rising Sun Cove at 10:25 a.m. Soon after officers arrived at the scene, the man reportedly...
A driver involved in a fatal collision with a motorcycle last week in South Austin has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. The crash happened Friday, June 10, at the intersection of Texas Oaks Drive and West Slaughter Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the 900 block of northbound South Capital of Texas Highway, near the Las Cimas Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 47-year-old John Keith Norden was...
AUSTIN, Texas — A man died after an officer-involved shooting in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that an officer on standard patrol saw a car at 12:13 p.m. that seemed to be disabled in the 800 block of East Koenig Lane. The officer stopped to see if the man needed assistance.
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in northwest Austin, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The WCSO and Austin Police Department responded at 7:20 p.m. to the shooting incident at the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail. WCSO said...
The Austin Police Department said a man has died in a motorcycle collision in southwest Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of Las Cimas Parkway and the northbound lane of South Capital of Texas Highway. Medics performed CPR in an attempt to save the patient.
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Update, 6/11/22, 8:45 p.m.:. The Silver Alert for 82-year-old Erma Williams has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a missing elderly woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment who was last seen in New Braunfels. The New...
Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a rollover crash in west Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near 2400 North FM 620 around 6:37 p.m. They said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and one rolled over. Three people were injured. A teenager...
