KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Another weekend shooting is under investigation by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Sunday at 12:52 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd. for a report of shots fired. When police arrived on scene, they located one male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO