Blake Shelton to headline Troy Aikman’s music fest in Henryetta, Okla.

Henryetta, Okla. prepares for its biggest music event ever, Blake Shelton to headline

TULSA, Okla. — The small community of Henryetta, Okla. is preparing for its biggest event in the town’s history: Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta.

Last June, Henryetta Mayor Jennifer Munholland said she received a text from Aikman about an idea he had. She immediately loved it and knew they were going to make it happen. Munholland told FOX23 she’d never seen anything like this.

The festival is all-day Saturday at Nichols Park with Blake Shelton as a headliner.

The City of Henryetta is anticipating 10,000 people to flock to the park for the music festival.

With proceeds from the event, Aikman is giving back to Henryetta Live Foundation which benefits schools through STEM and equipment needed in classrooms. Munholland said it’s also a win for the economy.

“To have 10,000 people in your city spending money, into that tax base is outrageous,” Munholland said. “I mean, we can’t even begin what whe nature of this is going to be.”

Tickets are still available for Highway to Henryetta. For the full lineup, you can check out the festival’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group