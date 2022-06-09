ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryetta, OK

Blake Shelton to headline Troy Aikman’s music fest in Henryetta, Okla.

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTdq5_0g5ruRA300
Henryetta, Okla. prepares for its biggest music event ever, Blake Shelton to headline

TULSA, Okla. — The small community of Henryetta, Okla. is preparing for its biggest event in the town’s history: Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta.

Last June, Henryetta Mayor Jennifer Munholland said she received a text from Aikman about an idea he had. She immediately loved it and knew they were going to make it happen. Munholland told FOX23 she’d never seen anything like this.

The festival is all-day Saturday at Nichols Park with Blake Shelton as a headliner.

The City of Henryetta is anticipating 10,000 people to flock to the park for the music festival.

With proceeds from the event, Aikman is giving back to Henryetta Live Foundation which benefits schools through STEM and equipment needed in classrooms. Munholland said it’s also a win for the economy.

“To have 10,000 people in your city spending money, into that tax base is outrageous,” Munholland said. “I mean, we can’t even begin what whe nature of this is going to be.”

Tickets are still available for Highway to Henryetta. For the full lineup, you can check out the festival’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fans rock out at Highway to Henryetta music festival

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Dallas Cowboys football legend Troy Aikman held the first ever Highway to Henryetta music festival. Blake Shelton headlined Saturday’s festival at Nichols park in Henryetta. Aikman said he wanted to do something big to benefit the town where he went to high school. “The money...
HENRYETTA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Post Malone coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The BOK Center announced Post Malone is headed to downtown Tulsa. The Grammy Award-nominated artist will stop at the BOK for his “Twelve Carat Tour” on Friday, Oct. 28, with special guest Roddy Ricch. Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Henryetta, OK
Entertainment
City
Henryetta, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KRMG

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
KTUL

Miss Oklahoma crowned at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cry Baby Hill at Tulsa Tough 2022

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a little athletic, and a whole lotta weird. It’s Cry Baby Hill, the last event of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. Bug McClain, a Spectator said, “It’s the bike race, the Red Bull tent, there’s food, it’s so fun. It’s really just a fun community gathering, you know.”
TULSA, OK
globalmunchkins.com

15 Awesome Things To Do In Tulsa With Kids you’ll Love!

Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
KOCO

Oklahoma Native American Methodist church targeted, left with damage

NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma Native American Methodist church said they were targeted multiple times and left with thousands of dollars in damage. The reverend who spoke with KOCO 5 said until the suspects are caught, some don’t feel comfortable going back to church. The First American United...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Okla#Headliner#Henryetta Live Foundation#Stem#Highway#Cox Media Group
KOCO

Former OU student crowned as new Miss Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Miss Oklahoma was crowned over the weekend. Megan Gold, who held the title of Miss Bricktown, earned the new title Saturday night. Gold graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. She earned a $25,000 cash scholarship. Miss Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Funeral held for Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — The funeral service of Dr. Preston Phillips had words of remembrance from those who loved him as well as moments of song on June 11 at Boston Avenue Methodist Church. People said Dr. Preston Phillips was a caring medical professional and a man who was always...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow’s Rooster Days in full swing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The oldest festival in Oklahoma is back for its 91st year. Rooster Days is eager to welcome the community back to Central Park in Broken Arrow. The festival features a parade, food, music and entertainment. “It’s been in existence for 91 years, almost as old...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy