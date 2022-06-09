Some rural roads in Codington County are in need of repair following a wet spring.

The Memorial Day storm that dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain throughout the county dislodged a large culvert northeast of Rauville, closing the road. Other roads are not as damaged but still need repairs.

At Thursday’s Codington County Commission meeting, Commissioner Troy VanDusen thanked the public for their patience while roads damaged by high water await repairs. VanDusen said he was speaking on behalf of County Highway Superintendent Rick Hartley, who was out of town attending a meeting.

VanDusen said county highway employees are working with townships to facilitate repairs as quickly as possible.

Commissioners also canvassed and approved results from Tuesday’s elections. The original vote totals were confirmed as accurate.

In other actions, the commissioners:

Declared 2016 and 2017 Ford Interceptor vehicles from the sheriff’s department as surplus property to be traded to Watertown Ford Chrysler for new replacements. The combined value of the two vehicles is $14,000. Each had accumulated more than 150,000 miles.

Declared as surplus a 25-year-old dishwasher and defective deep freeze in the county jail. Each unit will be destroyed and replaced with new models.

Approved a plat of the Willow Run Addition in Waverly Township.

Approved the hiring of the full-time correctional officer for the county jail. The position opened when an employee filled an open sheriff’s deputy position.

Heard reports from county Health Nurse Codi Martin and county 4-H Advisor Jodi Loehrer. Martin said COVID-19 tests are available at no charge to county residents. She also said the health office has baby formula available. Loeher said the county’s 4-H Shake Shack will be set up on the east lawn of Dacotah Bank in Watertown from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 15-17

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Wet spring means rural roads in Codington County need repairs