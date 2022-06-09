Gene “Gabby” Barrus Inducted into WAB Hall of Fame

This Just IN: According to Tony Hult Cody High School Field Turf is being offered to the public. “CHS ARTIFICIAL FIELD TURF…The Cody High School stadium field is being removed for installation of a new turf field. The old turf is being offered to our community on a first come first serve basis beginning on Monday, June 13th thru Thursday, June 16th. We will have maintenance staff available to load your trailer. Pick up times are: Monday thru Thursday from 9:00 am-noon. Turf will be available in rolls of approximately 15 feet x 80 feet estimated at 2500 lbs. per roll. You must take an entire roll. We will not charge for the turf, however, donations can be made to the Cody High School Activities Office. If you have any questions please contact the Activities Office at 307-587-6110.”

21 HOURS AGO