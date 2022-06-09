Gene “Gabby” Barrus Inducted into WAB Hall of Fame
By Cole Havens
mybighornbasin.com
4 days ago
On Saturday, Cody’s own Gabby Barrus will be inducted into the Wyoming Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Barrus was the first play-by-play announcer on KODI back in 1947. His sports stories were a regular on KODI, a...
BILLINGS — In looking back with fondness at the 2002 American Bowling Congress championship tournament he directed in Billings, Brian Lewis also couldn’t help but look ahead with a couple of “what ifs.”. What if, for instance, the Magic City put together another bid to host the...
This Just IN: According to Tony Hult Cody High School Field Turf is being offered to the public. “CHS ARTIFICIAL FIELD TURF…The Cody High School stadium field is being removed for installation of a new turf field. The old turf is being offered to our community on a first come first serve basis beginning on Monday, June 13th thru Thursday, June 16th. We will have maintenance staff available to load your trailer. Pick up times are: Monday thru Thursday from 9:00 am-noon. Turf will be available in rolls of approximately 15 feet x 80 feet estimated at 2500 lbs. per roll. You must take an entire roll. We will not charge for the turf, however, donations can be made to the Cody High School Activities Office. If you have any questions please contact the Activities Office at 307-587-6110.”
The Cody Cubs were in Three Forks, Mont., this weekend for the Gallatin Valley Tournament. The Cubs would go 3-2 over the three days, playing against 5 different legion teams out of Montana. Cody got wins against Gallatin Valley, Lewistown and Dillon. The Cubs would fall to Havre and the...
Over two hundred people participated in the Beck Lake Challenge this weekend. It was a sunny, clear morning as the weather held up for the event. The purpose of the Beck Lake Challenge is to raise awareness for mental health in Cody and Park County.
POWELL, Wyo.-Authorities in Wyoming are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. On June 12, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 17 on Wyoming 294 north of Powell, Wyoming. Around 12:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving a motorcycle. A 2006 Harley Davidson was...
BIG SKY — Heavy rains and snow runoff have caused the Gallatin River to reach flood stage today with flow rates rising to 8,930 cubic feet per second. This is the highest the Gallatin has been since 1997 when it set a record at a peak of 9,160 cfs.
The rising waters have been so devasting that all of Yellowstone entrances are now closed. New video shows just how bad the flooding has been. As CNN has reported, all the entrances to Yellowstone are currently closed. Flooding in Park County and Yellowstone has just been shared by KBZK in Bozeman, Montana.
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming are expected to see some minor to moderate flooding on Monday, and flash flooding could continue around the Robertson Draw Burn Area in south central Montana, according to the National Weather Service. Minor to moderate flooding is likely on Medicine Lodge Creek near...
The devastation from the Rock Creek flood event in Red Lodge, Montana is continuing this afternoon (June 13th, 2022). Folks in Red Lodge are doing water and supply runs according to Ironhorn Weddings on Facebook as well as Carbon Alerts. Carbon Alerts states, “Filled and unfilled sandbags are available at the County Shop in Red Lodge. If you need bags to help control flooding, please feel free to head over there to grab some.”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Floods and the closure of Yellowstone National Park have ruined the vacation Denver resident Jackie Harrison and her family planned for this week. “It does, it’s totally ruined,” she said. Due to rampant flooding, mudslides and road collapses in...
The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s office announced Monday morning that the Roads and Bridges Department, law enforcement, and fire rescue have been deployed in several areas of the county. The towns of Nye, Fishtail, and Absarokee along the Stillwater River are experiencing substantial flooding. Voluntary evacuations from areas...
Most of southwest Montana is in a precarious position through at least Monday morning due to rainfall and swelling rivers and creeks. The Yellowstone River in particular is facing several issues including Flash Flood Watches. Rising river levels along with debris in the water make for a dangerous combination any...
Snowmelts and excessive rainfall over the weekend have prompted several flood watches and warnings for several counties in Montana. The National Weather Service issued flood watches Sunday for areas of Yellowstone County, Park County, and Sweetgrass County. Areas of Carbon County have had reports of water washing over areas of...
The rising Yellowstone River is threatening Billings and Laurel, even if the damage seen in other parts of south-central Montana hasn't come to these cities. The Riverside Park campground in Laurel was evacuated Monday due to the ongoing threat of flooding from the rising Yellowstone River, caused by recent unpredictable weather in the area.
Matt Hall, Mayor of Cody and Barry Cooke, City Administrator, spoke about the budget and how they arrive at the numbers for the city. The mayor says that Cody is doing well and benefits from the sales tax and property taxes going up. They also talked about Amendment A which you can vote for in the general election that will allow some of the city’s investments into a better portfolio.
Authorities have been searching for an Indiana man who went missing near the Sunlight Creek Bridge in Park County. According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a report on Thursday that a red 2018 Jeep Wrangler bearing Indiana registration had been parked in the area for a couple of days and no one had been around it.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Park County judge dismissed a claim of malicious prosecution two hunters brought against the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, but he allowed wrongful arrest and detention claims, recent court filings show. In mid-May, Judge Bill Simpson dismissed the malicious prosecution...
The National Weather Service is issuing flood warnings for both Rock Creek and the Clarks Fork Rivers in Carbon County. Red Lodge has water flowing down main street and according to early reports, no one in town has water. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following notice:
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Highway 10 has been closed and is reported to be impassable as of Sunday morning. Stillwater Co. MT DES reports the Cove Ditch has been washed out and that there is a significant amount of water on Highway 10. The road is closed from Youngs Point Rd....
