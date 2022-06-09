ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Death Rate for White Americans Now Exceeds Others: Report

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 9, 2022 -- The coronavirus death rate for white Americans has surpassed the rates for Black, Latino, and Asian Americans, according to a new report from The New York Times. Early in the pandemic, the virus had a disproportionate toll on Black and Latino Americans. During the initial...

Comments / 178

matt schmitt
4d ago

Nope. I won't believe you. Last week COVID was a racist, bigoted virus that we were supposed to cancel and blame the whites for all the inequality. Now you tell me that in one week COVID has reformed his racist ways. This can't be true because the media says so! 😤😤😤😤

Derrickgeneraljones
4d ago

ANY HEALTH OFFICIAL out there that says these vaccines are safe needs to have their license revoked. The safety of all vaccines can only be known after over a period of 5 - 10 years of testing to measure its long term safety, effects and effectiveness. After almost 2 years of vaccines we now know that it causes blood clots, causes myocarditis, pericarditis, paralysis, miscarriages, nerve spasms and all manner of neurological disorders and even death. We also know now that the vaccines neither protects you from catching COVID or spreading COVID.

Tammy Hickman
4d ago

Not surprised, whites are the ones not getting vaccined and not believing the virus is real. All while their fearless leader is getting vaccined.

