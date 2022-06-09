US Marshals arrest two Pennsylvania shooting murder suspects in Henrico County, Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/ AP ) — Two men arrested in Henrico County are facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of two bystanders in last weekend’s mass shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , according to The Associated Press.

Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the June 4 shooting but is now 18, are both facing murder charges, authorities said. Hill is charged in the death of Alexis Quinn, while Whittington is accused in the death Kristopher Minners, 22.

Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, 18, arrested by US Marshals in Henrico County, Va.

Quinn’s mother said, “I just want closure for my daughter,” on Monday. “The scary part is that, when she left, it felt like half of me left with her,” she added.

While a report from The Associated Press states the two were arrested in Richmond, Hill and Whittington were arrested at The Pointe at River City Apartments on N. Laburnum Ave. – an apartment complex with a Richmond postal code that actually lies in Henrico County – late Thursday morning by federal marshals, with the assistance of the Henrico County Police Department. Philadelphia officials said they will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail.

According to local Philadelphia reports, three people died overall in the Philadelphia mass shooting, and 11 other people were injured.

Prosecutors in Philadelphia said they will work to extradite the pair back to Pennsylvania.

8News legal analyst Russ Stone said the suspects could surrender to Pennsylvania authorities or refuse.

“It’s not a question of whether they did it or not, the judge is not going to decide whether they did it or not. A judge is simply deciding are these the people that Pennsylvania wants,” Stone said.

Several people at the apartment complex declined to be interviewed Thursday afternoon; one woman flatly denied answering anything, saying she’s not a “snitch.”

Stone said if someone denies extradition, there’s a weeks-long process for the Pennsylvania governor to petition Virginia’s governor in order to have someone return to the state where the crime was committed.

It’s unknown when the pair will appear in Henrico court.

