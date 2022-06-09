ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

US Marshals arrest two Pennsylvania shooting murder suspects in Henrico County, Virginia

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPTeg_0g5rqYTy00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/ AP ) — Two men arrested in Henrico County are facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of two bystanders in last weekend’s mass shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , according to The Associated Press.

Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the June 4 shooting but is now 18, are both facing murder charges, authorities said. Hill is charged in the death of Alexis Quinn, while Whittington is accused in the death Kristopher Minners, 22.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZnIJ_0g5rqYTy00
    Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, 18, arrested by US Marshals in Henrico County, Va.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhpjE_0g5rqYTy00
    Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, 18, arrested by US Marshals in Henrico County, Va.

Quinn’s mother said, “I just want closure for my daughter,” on Monday. “The scary part is that, when she left, it felt like half of me left with her,” she added.

While a report from The Associated Press states the two were arrested in Richmond, Hill and Whittington were arrested at The Pointe at River City Apartments on N. Laburnum Ave. – an apartment complex with a Richmond postal code that actually lies in Henrico County – late Thursday morning by federal marshals, with the assistance of the Henrico County Police Department. Philadelphia officials said they will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail.

Related Coverage: 2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting

According to local Philadelphia reports, three people died overall in the Philadelphia mass shooting, and 11 other people were injured.

Prosecutors in Philadelphia said they will work to extradite the pair back to Pennsylvania.

8News legal analyst Russ Stone said the suspects could surrender to Pennsylvania authorities or refuse.

“It’s not a question of whether they did it or not, the judge is not going to decide whether they did it or not. A judge is simply deciding are these the people that Pennsylvania wants,” Stone said.

Several people at the apartment complex declined to be interviewed Thursday afternoon; one woman flatly denied answering anything, saying she’s not a “snitch.”

Stone said if someone denies extradition, there’s a weeks-long process for the Pennsylvania governor to petition Virginia’s governor in order to have someone return to the state where the crime was committed.

It’s unknown when the pair will appear in Henrico court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFVrh_0g5rqYTy00
Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, 18, were arrested by US Marshals in Henrico County, Va.

8News Reporter Ben Dennis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Philly

Joshua Macias, Arrested Outside Convention Center During 2020 Vote Count, Should Be Back In Jail After Proud Boys Meeting, DA Krasner Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Virginia man arrested outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center while votes were being counted in the 2020 election needs to be back in jail, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. Krasner’s office asked the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas to hold Joshua Macias in criminal contempt after Macias met with the leaders of the extremist groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Macias was arrested along with Antonio LaMotta, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, on Nov. 5 outside of the Convention Center. Police say the two parked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Shooting#Murder#Federal Marshals#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
WTOP

Man dead, two others hospitalized after Prince George Co. shooting

A shooting left a man dead and two others hospitalized early Monday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to a news release, officers arrived to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found three people shot, including 20-year-old Daniel James Harris, of Lanham.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Attempted Homicide Suspect

RONKS, PA — A former resident of Manheim, Pennsylvania is wanted by the East Lampeter Township Police Department in connection to an attempted homicide. Terrence R Henderson, age 43, has been charged with Criminal Attempt at Homicide and related offenses after an incident that occurred at the Olde Amish Inn located at 33 Eastbrook Rd in Ronks, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
RONKS, PA
Daily Voice

Missing PA Children Found Safe In Virginia (UPDATE)

Two Pennsylvania children who were reported missing and endangered Thursday, June 9 have been found safe, authorities said. Aaliah King, 4, and Braelyn King, 5, were found with their dad in Fredricksburg, VA, Wyomissing police said Friday, June 10. Eden Matthews, 22, fled with her children from the Delaware Avenue...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy