Park City School District engaged in settlement talks surrounding child abuse case

PARK CITY, Utah — According to Summit County Attorney Margaret Olsen, the Park City School District is currently engaged in settlement talks to try and resolve a criminal case filed against them. The case accused the district of failure to report disclosures of child abuse dating back multiple years.

“We’re trying to work on a resolution that will work to the benefit of both parties and serve the interests of justice in this case,” Mark Moffat, a criminal defense attorney retained by the school district, told Fox13 .

Back in March, the district was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to report child abuse. Under Utah law, any disclosure of child abuse must be reported to law enforcement or the Utah Division of Child & Family Services to be investigated. According to the alleged charges, district employees failed to report multiple instances over the course of several years.

No specific individuals currently face any charges, just the district as an entity. A hearing is scheduled before a Summit County Justice Court judge next week but could see some delay according to Moffat.

