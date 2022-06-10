ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya has been charged with second degree murder

By Rebecca Cohen,Charles R. Davis,Natalie Musumeci
 3 days ago
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Grand Rapids Police Department

  • The officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya at a traffic stop has been charged with second-degree murder.
  • A Kent County prosecutor, said the officer, Christopher Schurr, acted unreasonably when he shot the 26-year-old Black man.
  • Video appeared to show Schurr shooting Lyoya in the back of the head after a struggle.

The Michigan police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya at an April traffic stop will be charged with second-degree murder, Kent County prosecuting attorney Christopher Becker announced Thursday.

Becker said the officer, Christopher Schurr, acted unreasonably when he shot the 26-year-old Black man.

"This is obviously a major decision," Becker said at a press conference. "Based on the evidence I reviewed, I think a second-degree murder charge is appropriate."

Lyoya was initially pulled over for having license plates that did not match his vehicle.

"We are encouraged by attorney Christopher Becker's decision to charge Christopher Schurr for the brutal killing of Patrick Lyoya, which we all witnessed when the video footage was released to the public," Ben Crump, Lyoya's family's attorney, said in a statement Thursday.

"While the road to justice for Patrick and his family has just begun, this decision is a crucial step in the right direction. Officer Schurr must be held accountable for his decision to pursue an unarmed Patrick, ultimately shooting him in the back of the head and killing him –  for nothing more than a traffic stop," Crump said.

Multiple videos — including the dashcam footage from the police car, bodycam footage from the officer, home security camera footage, and a cellphone video taken by a passenger in the pulled-over car — released at a press conference following the incident helped to piece together what happened at the scene.

Bodycam footage showed Schurr asking Lyoya for his license as Lyoya walked away from his car, prompting Schurr to grab him. The officer then attempted to wrestle Lyoya to the ground and first used a Taser, according to video.

In the video, Schurr can be heard saying "let go of the Taser."

The bodycam footage cut off when the officer was on Lyoya's back. The police department claimed that the pressure of the officer on Lyoya's back caused the camera to "deactivate."

But home security camera footage showed the nearly three-minute struggle between the pair, which ends in the officer pinning Lyoya to the ground.

Videos from the home security system and from a bystander show the officer appearing to use his Taser at least twice on Lyoya, who appeared to try to grab the Taser from the officer.

The videos show the officer wrestling Lyoya to the ground, with Lyoya laying on his stomach and the officer on his back. The officer then appears to shoot Lyoya in the back of the head.

"The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life," Crump said at a press conference in April.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys representing Schurr called the Lyoya's death "not murder but an unfortunate tragedy, resulting from a highly volatile situation."

"Mr. Lyoya continually refused to obey lawful commands and ultimately disarmed a police officer," lawyers Mark Dodge and Matthew Borgula said in a statement to Insider on Friday. "Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer's weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death,"

The attorneys said they are "confident that after a jury hears all of the evidence, Officer Schurr will be exonerated."

Comments / 7

E-Mail Reply
4d ago

This is so unbelievably Incredible and Unreal! No charges should be filled against this officer trying to protect himself and others around him. All the ignorant, uneducated protesters are crying about the manner of said Criminal Thugs demise (saying his name is a genuine insult to me, he deserves no special recognition) but they refuse to acknowledge all of his bad decisions and horrible choices he himself created that set into motion the avoidable collision course with what happened to him on that day.

Reply
7
forseez
4d ago

God's Will has been done! May peace and comfort be upon the family of Patrick and May God help all to endure the outcome!!

Reply(1)
5
E-Mail Reply
4d ago

This is just totally Unbelievable! The thug set the stage for his demise. He created the circumstances - not the other way around!

Reply(1)
5
