15 times Princess Diana nailed casual royal style

Princess Diana rocked a number of casual yet stylish looks. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images; Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images; Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Princess Diana is known for her bold royal style , but some of her best looks were also casual.

From jeans to sweatshirts, the royal knew how to nail a royal-off-duty look.

These casual Princess Diana looks are not only stylish, but also totally recreateable.

Princess Diana in June 1981. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

A mere month before she married Prince Charles, Diana Spencer wore a sweater that eerily predicted her "black sheep" role in the royal family.

She paired the bold red sweater with a ruffle-collared shirt and dark-wash jeans.

Princess Diana photographed in 1986. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

As Princess Diana grew into her royal style, she embraced casual yet feminine looks in her everyday life.

Princess Diana was spotted wearing pink gingham pants, a white shirt, and a hot pink cardigan outside Highgrove House, which was her main residence with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry in Gloucestershire, England.

The look was later recreated in The Crown .

Princess Diana. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a cream white sweater and midi skirt that embodied cozy fall fashion.

She paired the look with red leather boots and a red belt around her waist.

Princess Diana attends a polo match at Cowdray Park Polo Club in West Sussex in July 1983. Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

While attending a polo match in July 1983, Princess Diana embodied a casual-yet-chic royal style.

The young royal paired a white shirt with a sailor-inspired collar with a pair of pale blue pants. She accessorized with a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses that brought the look together.

Princess Diana attends a polo match in June 1985. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

At another polo match two years later, Princess Diana paired a puff-sleeved white blouse with a fun floral skirt.

While the floral pencil skirt brought a level of sophistication to the look, the royal toned it down with simple brown flats and a matching belt.

Princess Diana at a Guards Polo Club match at Smiths Lawn, Windsor, in May 1986. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The following year, Princess Diana wore an oversized navy sweater and cream pants to a polo match.

This country club-esque style choice of a sweatshirt layered over a collared shirt recently came back into fashion.

Princess Diana opens the Women's International Tennis Association European Office in 1988. Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Princess Diana looked ready to swing in this tennis outfit.

The royal paired her tennis-inspired outfit with a pair of simple white sneakers and a cardigan.

Princess Diana in 1988. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

One of Princess Diana's most iconic looks is this jeans, blazer, and sweatshirt combo she wore in 1988.

The super-casual look is still effortlessly chic.

Princess Diana collecting Prince Charles from the hospital in 1990. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images,

While meeting her husband Prince Charles at a hospital in 1990, Princess Diana wore a chambray shirt and white floral skirt that was effortless yet fashionable.

She paired the feminine ensemble with a pair of contrasting floral flats.

Princess Diana in 1989. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

After her divorce was finalized, Princess Diana wore an oversized blazer with a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and cowboy boots.

The toned-down look was a big departure from the sophisticated outfits fans were used to seeing on members of the royal family.

Princess Diana wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket to drop off her son Prince Harry at Wetherby School in London, in January 1991. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

While dropping off her youngest son Prince Harry at school, Princess Diana looked effortlessly cool in an oversized Philadelphia Eagles varsity jacket.

She wore the custom-made piece multiple times throughout her life, though the designer later said she just liked the colors.

"She thought football was like soccer," longtime Eagles statistician Jack Edelstein told the Philadelphia Daily News after her death in 1997, according to Today . "She asked, 'What are your colors?' I said, 'Green and silver.' She said, 'Those are my favorite colors.'"

Princess Diana shopping in Knightsbridge in 1994. Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images

While out shopping in 1994, Princess Diana looked sophisticated in belted white pants, a simple turtleneck, and an olive blazer.

The royal's matching accessories complete this timeless fall fashion look .

Princess Diana leaving the Chelsea Harbour Club gym in 1995. Anwar Hussein/WireImage

In one of her most famous and recreateable casual looks, Princess Diana wore a Virgin Atlantic sweater and orange biker shorts after leaving the gym.

The look was later used as inspiration for a photoshoot Hailey Bieber did with Vogue Paris in 2019.

Princess Diana during a trip to Bosnia in 1997. Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

During a humanitarian trip to Bosnia in August 1997, Princess Diana wore a pair of straight-legged jeans and a crisp white shirt.

While in Bosnia, the former royal met with victims of land mines in the country to bring attention to the crisis.

Princess Diana during a trip to Bosnia in 1997. Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

In another photo from her trip to Bosnia, Princess Diana wore a pale pink button-down shirt and black cigarette pants. She topped off the look with a pair of black leather loafers.

In the early hours of August 31, 1997, Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed were involved in a car crash that killed them both and driver Henri Paul in Paris, France.

However, Princess Diana's legacy lives on in the humanitarian campaigns that the royal helped to push forward, as well as her timeless style.