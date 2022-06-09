Jesters, tacos, bourbon and more. You can find about anything at these unique KY festivals

Looking for something to do this summer in Kentucky? The commonwealth is home to a number of uncommon celebrations.

Get your start here with this guide of eight festivals to attend.

From cheesecake tacos at the Rockin’ Taco Festival to the Louisville Achiever Fest celebrating The Big Lebowski, there’s sure to be something to strike your fancy.

With fair, but hot weather expected in the summer , there’s no better way to spend your days than to roam the different festivals Kentucky has to offer.

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival

Location: 955 Elm St., Eminence, KY 40019

Date: Weekends only June 4-July 17

Tickets: Available for purchase online. An adult day pass is $17, a child’s day pass is $12. The website notes those prices are discounted. Tickets can also be purchased onsite.

Happening now is the 17th annual Highland Renaissance Festival.

The event has themed weekends that include pirates, vikings, fools and villains. Be sure to check its website to make sure you’re on point with the weekend’s dress code.

Events are varied, but think of this festival as a cosplay, a time to dress in character, to reimagine your life as if you lived during the European Renaissance.

“I will be trying to go yearly,” one reviewer wrote on Facebook of last year’s festival.

Louisville Achiever Fest

Location: Locations vary around Louisville

Date: June 9-11

Tickets: Tickets are between $25-45 and are available online.

Are you a fan of The Big Lebowski? Even if you’re not, you should pop by the Louisville Achiever Fest in celebration of the 1998 movie.

The Big Lebowski is a comedy that follows protagonist Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski and his journey as he is mistaken for a millionaire who has the same name, according to the film’s IMDb page. Following the film’s plot, attendees of this festival will sit and socialize, drink and bowl.

Attendees can first go to the Mellwood Tavern for drinks Thursday, June 9 starting at 8 p.m. They can then head to Executive Strike and Spare Friday, June 10 to listen to a performance by The Dudes Band, followed by a screening of The Big Lebowski. Gates are open from 7 to 11 p.m.

Head to Executive Strike and Spare again at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 for unlimited bowling, a costume contest and trivia. Entertainment is to be announced, but those older than 21 can meet in the bar at the bowling alley for an after party.

Sunday’s Achiever brunch at Ramiro’s Cantina is open to the public with a buffet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Find more details on the event’s Facebook page .

Newport Italianfest

Location: 1 Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071

Date: June 9-12

Tickets: Free admission.

Experience Italy without leaving Kentucky with this summer celebration.

The Newport Italianfest may not have the Colosseum or the Leaning Tower or Pisa, but it does have authentic cuisine, music from internationally recognized musicians and puppet shows.

This festival got its start in the fall of 1991 when then-Mayor Thomas Guidugli and then-Commissioner Jerry Peluso recognized a need in the community for a family oriented event to celebrate the region’s rich cultural history and reflect the pride Newport residents have for their community, according to the festival’s website.

One reviewer called Newport Italianfest “a great family event” in a Facebook post.

The event is city-sponsored and will feature vendors such as Pompilios, Royal Roman’s Roadhouse and J&T’s Italian Ice.

Look forward to entertainment from the Pete Wagner Band, Naked Karate Girls, Moreno Fruzzetti and more.

Bourbon Capital BBQ Challenge and Distillery Invitational

Location: The Legacy at Dant Crossing, 605 Dant Nalley Road, New Haven, KY 40051

Date: June 10-11

Tickets: Are available for purchase online. A single day pass will run you $10.

If you need something to do this weekend, the inaugural Bourbon Capital BBQ Challenge and Distillery Invitational is taking place in New Haven.

The event is presented in partnership with the Kentucky Bourbon Festival and the Kansas City Barbecue Society and will feature a distillers and barbecue competition , according to the event’s website.

The event is open to all ages, but note tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Strawberry Festival at The Cottage

Location: 6869 State Route 56, Owensboro, KY 42301

Date: June 11-12

Tickets: $10 per car.

The Strawberry Festival is a family friendly event filled with food, beverages and pony rides.

Enjoy strawberry-based shortcakes, ice creams, smoothies, lattes, muffins, salsas and more at this festival.

Other events include games of chance, live entertainment, an obstacle course, a petting zoo and more. Did we mention there are more than 90 arts and crafts to keep you busy and entertained?

After the $10 admission cost, everything besides food, beverages and pony rides are free, and partial proceeds are set to benefit the Airport-Sorgho Fire Department Christmas Program , according to the festival’s website.

Rockin’ Taco Festival

Location: Covington Plaza, 144 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011

Date: June 24-26

Tickets: Free admission.

The Rockin’ Taco Festival returns to Kentucky for its second year.

“The sounds and flavors of Latin America mesh for three culture-filled days on the banks of the Ohio River,” according to the festival’s website. “Ice cold beverages, delicious tacos and live music. Does it get any better than that?”

The event promises continuous performances and interactive activities, like salsa dance lessons from local Latin bands and dance groups.

Food is available for purchase at the event, and customers have options like nachos, quesadillas, chalupas and quirky cheesecake tacos from restaurants like Latin Taste Grill, Sweet Jazz Treats and El Cardinal Taquería.

Crave Lexington Food and Music Festival





Location: Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park

Date: July 30-31

Tickets Tickets are available for purchase online. Packages vary from $12 to $150.

In the mood for music and good food? Give Crave a try.

“Crave is a 2-day annual food and music festival, celebrating the Central Kentucky’s delicious locally crafted fare,” according to its Facebook page. . “This fun and laid-back culinary celebration features 40+ food vendors, 10 bands, kid-friendly activities, a classic car show and more.”

The festival’s food vendors range from fine dining to food trucks, hot chicken to award-winning confections like Papa Pretzel, Hogtown BBQ Social Eatery, Zim’s Cafe and more.

Each vendor will offer a selection for $5.

The music selection is just as varied with live performances on the WRFL music stage from Deeohgee, Maggie Lander, Girl Tones and The Minks.

Just like its name, Crave is sure to leave you wanting more, but don’t take our word for it. Hear from one of last year’s attendees: “Good music, good eats,” Michael Gilvin said in a Facebook recommendation . “Will definitely be on my calendar for next year.”

With food, music and a car show, Crave is sure to have something for everyone this July.

Louisville Funk Fest

Location: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road, Louisville, KY 40202

Date: June 18

Tickets: Tickets start at $40 and are available for purchase online .

While not unique to Kentucky, the 2022 Funk Fest is headed to Louisville.

Funk Fest considers itself to be the ultimate old school R&B and hip hop outdoor music experience , according to its Facebook page.

In 1994, nearly 5,000 people attended a small, old-school music festival in Mobile, Ala., and since then, the festival has become an annual, multi-city event with stops in Jacksonville, Fla., and Greensboro, N.C., among others, according to its Facebook page.

“Funk Fest was formed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Old School Music and has grown into a celebration of human expression,” according to a statement on its Facebook page. “It is the mission of Funk Fest to provide the African American community access to a means of expression that promotes social consciousness, positive entertainment and personal fulfillment.”

This year’s performers include Jodeci, Stokley, Tweet and more. A full list of performers can be found at online.

