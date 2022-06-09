ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Father and son went to US Capitol on January 6 'to bond because they had not had a close relationship in the past,' lawyer says

By Andrew Millman
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A father and son were sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for their role in the January 6 US Capitol attack after pleading to a misdemeanor charge earlier this...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 238

Wayne Jaeger
3d ago

There are a lot of ways to bond besides trying to take over the Capital. They should both be put in the same prison cell for ,,5 years.

Reply(13)
115
Pat W
3d ago

Wow. I would have chosen golf, fishing, camping, movies to reconnect...but treason? Again all I can say is wow

Reply(27)
113
Marinela Garza
3d ago

so both are big lie supporters and decided to do the father son thing by storming the Capital to stop the certification. smhterrible excuse

Reply(4)
29
Related
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Law & Crime

Utah Piano Teacher Who ‘Cheered and Applauded When the Rioters Broke Through’ on Jan. 6 Sentenced More Harshly Than Former Cop Stepson-in-Law

A piano teacher from Utah who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on Wednesday afternoon. Janet Buhler, 56, pleaded guilty in January to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. That charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential six-month jail sentence. As a result of her plea, the government agreed to drop four additional charges related to her participation in the pro-Donald Trump riot.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father And Son#Fbi#Sentencing#Youtube Fbi#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman transitioned to male when she was teenager and lived as a man until young adult before de-transitioning, now speaks out and warns everyone about the mistake she made in the past

In several American states, teachers and school educators are restricted in teaching about gender identity, but in majority of the states, teachers are embracing the topic as the number of transgender and gender nonbinary children rises. This practice, understandably, puts a lot of pressure and raises concerns in parents who don’t want their children to take part of gender identity education programs until they are old enough to really understand the topic on themselves.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ashli Babbitt’s husband responds to Jan 6 hearing saying she was trying to stop riot

Ashli Babbitt’s husband has said that she was trying to stop the Capitol riot, echoing a new claim pushed by figures on the far-right. Speaking to right-wing broadcaster Newsmax on Thursday, Aaron Babbitt said he wasn’t going to watch the January 6 House Select Committee hearing later that night. “Every time something big January 6 pops up, I can count on two things: Complete BS from the left and then Ashli trends on Twitter,” he told host Greg Kelly just before the hearing began. The 35-year-old Air Force Veteran was shot and killed by an officer as she and...
ADVOCACY
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Judge Can't Add 6 Years to a Prison Sentence Because the Defendant Called Him Names, Says Court

Calling judge a "racist ass bitch" doesn't justify six more years in prison, says Ohio's high court. Criminal defendants have a right to curse at judges without getting years tacked on to their prison sentences. That seems like it shouldn't be controversial, right? But somehow, the matter went all the way to the state Supreme Court, after an appeals court upheld a trial judge's decision to add six years to a man's sentence for calling the trial judge names.
OHIO STATE
Long Beach Tribune

White woman, a mother of Black adopted teenager, claims her daughter ‘begged her to turn White’ because she was called the N-word and bullied in school due to her race for years, lawsuit

White man and woman, parents of Black adopted teenage girl, decided to file a lawsuit against their child’s school and the school district because the young girl has been constantly bullied because of her race while in school and the school officials are accused of not doing enough to protect her. According to the lawsuit, the threats and harassment lasted for extended period of time and at one point, the girl couldn’t handle the students’ behavior and asked her mother if she could become White so she won’t be bullied.
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy