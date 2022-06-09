ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD arrests 2 in April killing on east side

WTHR
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two people in the killing of a man on the east side of Indianapolis April 21. Police said 29-year-old Ronald Stallworth was taken into custody in South Carolina in April and is currently in custody...

