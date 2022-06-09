IMPD arrests 2 in April killing on east side

IMPD homicide detectives have arrested 28-year-old Ernesto Gillot for his alleged involvement in a Sunday evening homicide. On Sunday June 12, 2022, just before 7:00 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were dispatched to 3734 N. Mitthoefer Road, on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside a vehicle at this location, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, unfortunately the victim was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

