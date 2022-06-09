Mountain Creek Signs opens second store in Chase City

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; King William; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Richmond in central Virginia North central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia West central King William County in east central Virginia East central Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1038 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glen Allen to near Tuckahoe to near Sabot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen and Laurel around 1045 AM EDT. Richmond and Lakeside around 1050 AM EDT. Hanover around 1055 AM EDT. Bon Air, Mechanicsville and East Highland Park around 1100 AM EDT. University Of Richmond and Studley around 1105 AM EDT. Downtown Richmond around 1110 AM EDT. Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University and Bensley around 1115 AM EDT. Manquin around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Enfield, Central Garage, Richmond Heights, Hanover Airport, Midlothian, Elmont, Etna Mills, Short Pump, Montrose and Subletts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

