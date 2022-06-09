Baltimore City Police officer faces domestic violence charges in Baltimore County

A Baltimore City Police officer is facing domestic violence charges in Baltimore County.

On June 2 the ex-girlfriend of Thomas Kirby reported that he had held a loaded handgun up to her ribs, and threatened to shoot her.

The alleged incident actually happened May 29, at Kirby's home in Edgemere.

At the time, the woman told police she was scared because Kirby had pointed a gun at her before.

She recalled Kirby telling her that it was a joke, and that she was being dramatic.

According to charging documents, the woman told police of other past incidents when Kirby threatened to shoot her and his own family.

Kirby was arrested June 3. He's currently being held without bail on assault and firearms charges. A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for July 1.

Baltimore Police confirmed that Kirby was hired in 2013 and is suspended without pay.

A report last year from the ACLU of Maryland listed Kirby as being in the Baltimore Police Department's 90th percentile for both complaints (15) and uses of force (47) between 2015 and 2019. It's unclear how many of those complaints were sustained.

His name also recently appeared on the Baltimore City State's Attorney's list of 307 police officers with so called "credibility" issues .

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said some officers on that list had "unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct," although it's not known whether Kirby's were sustained.