Chart Industries, Calgon Carbon Ink Referral Agreement

By Akanksha Bakshi
 4 days ago
Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS division ChartWater and Kuraray Co., Ltd. KURRY subsidiary Calgon Carbon formally revealed an agreement signed in 2021 to jointly...

Benzinga

BlackRock Expands Voting Choice to Additional Clients

Clients representing nearly half (47%) of index equity assets globally are now eligible for BlackRock Voting Choice. Clients representing 25% ($530 billion) of eligible index equity assets ($2.3 trillion) have elected to participate in BlackRock Voting Choice. Firm extends the range of institutional pooled funds offering BlackRock Voting Choice –...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Shale Oil Output Is Lagging Soaring Prices?

The rise in production from the U.S. shale oil sector has been slower than expected even as prices approach $120 per barrel. Watch the full video here. Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!. This post contains sponsored advertising content....
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Alnylam's Stock Gains Following FDA Nod For hATTR Amyloidosis Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ ALNY lead drug candidate AMVUTTRA (Vutrisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. The regulatory approval was supported by positive clinical results from HELIOS-A Phase 3 study that evaluated the efficacy and safety...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Chart Industries Inc#Gtls#Chartwater#Kuraray Co Ltd#Kurry#Adedge Water Technologies#Gac
Benzinga

Four Criteria to Restore Confidence in Algorithmic Stablecoins: Huobi Research Institute

--News Direct-- Algorithmic stablecoins became the focal point of the crypto industry in May, following the depegging of UST from the US dollar which triggered the LUNA bloodbath. This had a knock-on effect on other algorithmic stablecoins, resulting in the market cap for the top 5 shrinking from US$23 billion to less than US$4 billion before May 22 – a sharp 82.6% decrease in merely 2 weeks.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
Benzinga

Sitka Gold Corp. Closes Oversubscribed $4.69 Million Private Placement, With Participation by Sprott Asset Management LP

VANCOUVER, CANADA – TheNewswire - June 8, 2022: Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") SIG (FSE:1RF) SITKF is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of approximately $4,686,560 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 20,489,177 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit and 8,595,716 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.14 per NFT Unit.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $211M Of 2 Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jeff Works - Trumbull, CT: Debuts New, Comprehensive Plan for Co-Working Experience

TRUMBULL, Conn. - June 13, 2022 - ( ) Jeff Works, a new, incredibly affordable co-working space for remote workers, recently opened its doors in Trumbull, CT, with a flexible, convenient and affordable Hot Desk plan, all managed from your smartphone. Now, Trumbull's Hawley Lane Mall location announces the new Dedicated Desk plan. Based on member feedback from the original Hot Desk model, the new Dedicated Desk provides additional services and accommodations for a top-of-the-line co-working experience. Jeff Works' workspaces are designed to counter the specific challenges faced by today's remote worker, providing a worry- and distraction-free environment with optional private rooms for rent. The comfortable and convenient workspaces are built to supplement at-home workers' primary workspaces, allowing them to stay in the neighborhood while escaping the distractions found at home. Jeff Works meets the needs of freelancers, small business operators, students, and anyone needing an out-of-home professional and quiet space.
TRUMBULL, CT
Benzinga

LEXX: Global Deals Take Center Stage

Lexaria Bioscience Corporation LEXX has announced three material partnerships since the beginning of June that will provide a variety of upfront, milestone and royalty opportunities over the next quarters and years to come. It has also updated investors on other events including the results of its annual meeting and the grant of a patent. We speak with CEO Chris Bunka about Lexaria's opportunities in a number of areas in a video series included below. As a result of the deal with Premier Wellness Science, we raise our revenue estimates to reflect the anticipated upfront payments. See below for a summary of the new relationships Lexaria has signed and additional detail on other items related to the company's operations.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

BBLG: Bone Biologics Set up For Success

Although the stock BBLG of Bone Biologics has suffered along with the rest of the biotech-related space, we remain confident in the company's technology to improve the bone regeneration process, potentially providing relief to millions of back pain sufferers in the US and around the world. The NELL-1 protein and the way the Bone is attempting to use it is described in detail below, and the initial results in animal testing have been quite encouraging and we are anxious to see the results of the upcoming first-in-human trials.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ethereum Tumbles Below $1,000 As 65,000 ETH Are Dumped On Uniswap By Whale

Ethereum ETH/USD plummeted to $950 at one point Monday, driven by 65,000 ETH dumped on Uniswap UNI/USD. What Happened: On June 13, ETH fell below the spot price, relative to other exchanges, to $950 on Uniswap. Ethereum, across numerous multiple trading pairs, was unloaded for a plethora of stablecoins such as Dai DAI/USD, Tether USDT/USD, and USD Coin USDC/USD, and was dumped to the amount of 65,000 ETH.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $222M BTC From Gemini To Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $222,982,066 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Former NASA-JPL Engineer Launches Cannabis Industry's First Automated Pre-Roll Infusion Robot, Jiko

Sorting Robotics, an industrial cannabis-focused AI and computer vision technologies company, launched Jiko. Jiko is the cannabis industry’s first automated pre-roll infusion robot. Approximately 70% of all cannabis manufacturing is still being done by hand, and will result in about $2B manufacturing labor spend in 2022–significantly eating into operators’...
ENGINEERING
