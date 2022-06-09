Chart Industries, Calgon Carbon Ink Referral Agreement

Lexaria Bioscience Corporation LEXX has announced three material partnerships since the beginning of June that will provide a variety of upfront, milestone and royalty opportunities over the next quarters and years to come. It has also updated investors on other events including the results of its annual meeting and the grant of a patent. We speak with CEO Chris Bunka about Lexaria's opportunities in a number of areas in a video series included below. As a result of the deal with Premier Wellness Science, we raise our revenue estimates to reflect the anticipated upfront payments. See below for a summary of the new relationships Lexaria has signed and additional detail on other items related to the company's operations.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO