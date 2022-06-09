ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHKEd_0g5riYCI00

The Baltimore Orioles (24-33) hit the road to face the Kansas City Royals (18-37) Thursday in the opener of a 4-game set at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Orioles vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Baltimore leads 2-1 and outscored Kansas City 14-9 in a 3-game home series May 8-9.

The Orioles rolled over the Chicago Cubs Tuesday in a 9-3 rout before rain gave them an extra off-day Wednesday.

K.C. awakened from 2 straight shutouts to throttle the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Wednesday. The Royals had won just 2 of their previous 10 outings and are 2-7 against the AL East this season. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with the wind traveling out to left field at 7.4 mph with no rain in sight.

Orioles at Royals projected starters

RHP Jordan Lyles vs. LHP Kris Bubic

Lyles (3-4, 4.50 ERA) makes his 12th start. He has a 1.48 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 7.8 K/9 in 62 IP.

  • Is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in his last 3 starts against the Royals over the last 2 years.
  • Has an extreme home-road split with a 6.03 road ERA this year. He’s 1-1 with a 2.93 ERA at home.
  • Current Royals hitters have a .281 batting average and a weak .294 expected weighted on-base average in 67 plate appearances.

Bubic (0-3, 9.33 ERA) makes his 7th start (8th appearance) this year. He has a 2.07 WHIP, 6.9 BB/9 and 6.4 K/9 in 18 1/3 IP.

  • Allowed 2 runs on 6 hits, 1 walk and 4 K in 5 1/3 innings against the Orioles last year.
  • Coming off his best start with 5 scoreless innings, 5 hits and 3 walks allowed while fanning 3 against the Houston Astros Saturday.
  • Current Orioles hitters have a .241 batting average and a .326 weighted on-base average in 33 plate appearances.
  • His .322 BABIP this season suggests he’s a bit unlucky.

Orioles at Royals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:10 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Orioles -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Royals -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Orioles -1.5 (+145) | Royals +1.5 (-180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Orioles at Royals picks and predictions

Prediction

Orioles 4, Royals 3

This is the epitome of a pick ’em between two perennial dumpster fires. The Orioles struggle against lefties, with a .222 batting clip, as opposed to .232 against righties, but they have an edge on the bump.

Baltimore also has a massive advantage in the bullpen with a 4th-best 3.11 ERA, as opposed to KC’s 3rd-worst 4.86 ERA. Baltimore has had 2 of the last 3 days off and has won 5 of its last 10. KC has been shut out in 3 of its last 7. We’re going to LEAN ORIOLES (-110).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

There’s no way I’m betting -180 on the Royals to stay within 1 run, and I don’t like taking sub-.500 teams to win by 2 runs unless it’s beefier than +145. If you’re tailing with me on the O’s to win this one, let’s double up and run with the value play ORIOLES FIRST 9 INNINGS (+107).

It’s worth mentioning that Orioles OF Cedric Mullins is 3-for-5 with 1 homer and 2 doubles against Bubic in his career. He also homered in their last game. It is a lefty-on-lefty matchup, though, and a small sample size. His prop line is OVER 1.5 total bases (+102). There’s not enough value for me to take it as he’s hitting just .236 this year, but it’s worth consideration.

The Under has cashed in the last 5 games for the Orioles against teams with a sub-.400 winning percentage. The Under hit in 2 of the first 3 games between these teams in 2022, and it has hit in 6 of the last 8 meetings between these sides over the last couple of seasons. LEAN UNDER 9.5 (-110).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Baltimore, MD
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals shut out of NFL Network live preseason coverage

The NFL announced Monday that the NFL Network will carry live coverage of 22 preseason games. None of those 22 games will feature the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Cardinals will already get live, prime-time coverage. Their second preseason game, at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21, will air on FOX on Sunday night 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Dodson
Person
Jordan Lyles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears releasing Jeremiah Attaochu, signing Mike Pennel

The Chicago Bears made a couple of roster moves ahead of mandatory minicamp, releasing defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu and signing nose tackle Mike Pennel. Attaochu’s release doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering he wasn’t a good fit for Matt Eberflus’ scheme, despite raving about his fit in the system just five days earlier. Attaochu’s release frees up $2.45 million in salary cap space.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New B/R article proposes Boston draft one of a trio of prospects with their No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft is scheduled to be held on June 23, 2022, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, a little over a week from today. And while the Boston Celtics may have their hands full trailing the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals, they do have a second-round draft pick at their disposal at least some parts of the team’s front office are currently doing their due diligence on.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Team Colorado on hold for at least one more year

Were you hoping to watch Team Colorado play in The Basketball Tournament? Well, you will have to wait at least one more year. According to Pat Rooney of BuffZone, Team Colorado won’t be participating in the tournament in 2022. With a few Buffs alums in the NBA and the G League, they will wait at least one more year in hopes of getting a competitive bunch on the court. RelatedTad Boyle brings home the gold with Team USA U18Dylan Dixson, Colorado's highest-rated 2022 signee, talks about upcoming freshman seasonPer report, nonconference schedule set for CU Buffs men's basketball Buffs Director of Player Development  Zach...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Baltimore Orioles#The Chicago Cubs#The Toronto Blue Jays#Ip
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

18 Dolphins rookies joined Jaelan Phillips in meeting incarcerated youth in South Florida

Since joining the Miami Dolphins just over a year ago, linebacker Jaelan Phillips has found one of his passions off the field is serving his community, especially kids. Some of his biggest efforts have been through VERB Kind, a community outreach program that helps juveniles in detention centers understand that their current position doesn’t have to stick with them for life.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lavonte David among the top 100 players in the NFL

The newest top 100 list from CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco is out. The Nebraska Cornhuskers did see one former player make the list and another listed among the honorable mention. Both play on the defensive side of the ball. We kick it off with Lavonte David. Lavonte David, Linebacker: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports What CBS Sports Says… The leader of the Tampa Bay defense remains a top run-and-chase linebacker in their scheme. While Devin White’s play leveled off a bit, David again had a good season. Age is starting to be a concern. White and David are among the top linebacker duos in...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy