Resident of Bristol dies in vehicle crash on Blountstown Highway

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident on State Road 20 (Blountstown Highway) east of Bloxham Cutoff Road at 10:08 a.m. Thursday.

According to an FHP report, a sports utility vehicle driven by a 33-year-old male of Panama City was traveling westbound on State Road 20.

A sedan, which was driven by a 50-year-old male of Bristol, was traveling eastbound. The SUV crossed the center line attempting to pass another vehicle traveling westbound.

The report states the driver of the SVU did not return to its lane and collided with the front of the sedan traveling eastbound.

FHP notes the driver of the sedan was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Leon County Emergency Medical Services.

The report notes the driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries.

