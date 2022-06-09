Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions

The Oakland Athletics (20-38) and Cleveland Guardians (26-26) clash in the Thursday night opener of a 4-game series at Progressive Field. First pitch is slated for a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Athletics vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cleveland leads 3-0.

The Athletics were beaten in all 3 games of an April 29-May 1 home series against Cleveland. And they have lost 8 in a row heading into this set at Progressive Field. Over their 8-straight losses, the A’s have scored a total of 14 runs while notching a .483 OPS.

The Guardians scuffled in late May, but they’ve been on a roll with a lot of home games and wins of late. Since May 30, Cleveland is 7-2 (5-1 at home). Over that stretch, Cleveland pitching owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.04 WHIP.

Athletics at Guardians projected starters

RHP James Kaprielian vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington

Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA) has made 7 starts this season. He has a 1.35 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9 and 6.1 K/9 through 32 2/3 IP.

Has allowed 13 ER over his last 14 2/3 IP.

Faced Cleveland May 1 and allowed 4 ER in 2 IP.

Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA) owns a 1.59 WHIP, 5.3 BB/9 and 12.2 K/9 through 17 IP across 6 games (3 starts).

Coming off 5 shutout innings in a June 1 home start vs. the Kansas City Royals.

Has done well to limit hard-hit balls and has not yielded a home run.

Is a 2022 rookie. Has only pitched 31 1/3 IP above Double-A.

Athletics at Guardians odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 1:25 p.m. ET.

Money line: Athletics +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Guardians -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Athletics +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Guardians -190 (bet $190 to win $100) Run line (RL): Athletics +1.5 (-140) | Guardians -1.5 (+115)

Athletics +1.5 (-140) | Guardians -1.5 (+115) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Athletics at Guardians picks and predictions

Prediction

Athletics 5, Guardians 4

With some play to Kaprielian’s numbers and some fade in Pilkington’s, the edge starts with Oakland. It stays there through an assessment of both bullpens.

The Athletics’ offense has been hamstrung by low batting averages on balls in play in several different key situations.

Not in a hurry to part with an investment in a club on a losing streak, so perhaps go in just for a partial-unit play, but the best value here is on OAKLAND (+155).

PASS: the payout on the outright Athletics play is worth it.

Areas to leverage — hitting and pitching versus expected numbers — on both sides and for starters, bullpens and accounting for platoon and home/road splits swing into a slight lean at 8.5 runs for this one.

Would buy the Over at a better price, so perhaps tag this game for a line watch. An Over 8.5 priced at -115 has value. Otherwise, you could take the ALTERNATE LINE of OVER 7.5 (-165).

