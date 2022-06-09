ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zoq5_0g5rg6JV00

The Oakland Athletics (20-38) and Cleveland Guardians (26-26) clash in the Thursday night opener of a 4-game series at Progressive Field. First pitch is slated for a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Athletics vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cleveland leads 3-0.

The Athletics were beaten in all 3 games of an April 29-May 1 home series against Cleveland. And they have lost 8 in a row heading into this set at Progressive Field. Over their 8-straight losses, the A’s have scored a total of 14 runs while notching a .483 OPS.

The Guardians scuffled in late May, but they’ve been on a roll with a lot of home games and wins of late. Since May 30, Cleveland is 7-2 (5-1 at home). Over that stretch, Cleveland pitching owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.04 WHIP.

Athletics at Guardians projected starters

RHP James Kaprielian vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington

Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA) has made 7 starts this season. He has a 1.35 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9 and 6.1 K/9 through 32 2/3 IP.

  • Has allowed 13 ER over his last 14 2/3 IP.
  • Faced Cleveland May 1 and allowed 4 ER in 2 IP.

Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA) owns a 1.59 WHIP, 5.3 BB/9 and 12.2 K/9 through 17 IP across 6 games (3 starts).

  • Coming off 5 shutout innings in a June 1 home start vs. the Kansas City Royals.
  • Has done well to limit hard-hit balls and has not yielded a home run.
  • Is a 2022 rookie. Has only pitched 31 1/3 IP above Double-A.

Athletics at Guardians odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 1:25 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Athletics +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Guardians -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Athletics +1.5 (-140) | Guardians -1.5 (+115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Athletics at Guardians picks and predictions

Prediction

Athletics 5, Guardians 4

With some play to Kaprielian’s numbers and some fade in Pilkington’s, the edge starts with Oakland. It stays there through an assessment of both bullpens.

The Athletics’ offense has been hamstrung by low batting averages on balls in play in several different key situations.

Not in a hurry to part with an investment in a club on a losing streak, so perhaps go in just for a partial-unit play, but the best value here is on OAKLAND (+155).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS: the payout on the outright Athletics play is worth it.

Areas to leverage — hitting and pitching versus expected numbers — on both sides and for starters, bullpens and accounting for platoon and home/road splits swing into a slight lean at 8.5 runs for this one.

Would buy the Over at a better price, so perhaps tag this game for a line watch. An Over 8.5 priced at -115 has value. Otherwise, you could take the ALTERNATE LINE of OVER 7.5 (-165).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans crushed referee Tony Brothers for calling a foul on an obvious Jordan Poole flop

Theoretically, the NBA Finals should have the league’s best referees working the games. The NBA, instead, opted to give Tony Brothers a Game 5 assignment. The controversial official was having a quiet night (by his standards) for much of the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But that all changed in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Kaprielian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC showing interest in four-star 2023 center

With two commitments in the 2023 class, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff are off to a great start for that recruiting cycle. The commitments of five-star recruits G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher are setting a foundation for the class as UNC has their eyes on a few other prospects in 2023. And now they have added a new name to their recruiting board. Four-star center Jazz Gardner is the latest prospect to draw interest from the Tar Heels according to a report. The Hacienda Heights, California native is hearing from UNC in his recruitment according to Andrew Slater of Pro...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Fantasy Baseball#The Oakland Athletics#Ip#The Kansas City Royals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals shut out of NFL Network live preseason coverage

The NFL announced Monday that the NFL Network will carry live coverage of 22 preseason games. None of those 22 games will feature the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Cardinals will already get live, prime-time coverage. Their second preseason game, at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21, will air on FOX on Sunday night 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy