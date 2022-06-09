Lightning forward Brayden Point out for Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point won't play in Game 5. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning evened the Eastern Conference Final series against the New York Rangers at two wins apiece via Tuesday's 4-1 victory without having the services of forward Brayden Point. Point has remained sidelined with an unspecified lower-body injury he suffered in Game 7 of the first-round series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14.

Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper remarked on Tuesday that Point was making "progress every day" in his recovery, and Cooper didn't officially rule the 26-year-old out for Thursday's Game 5 at Madison Square Garden when speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

That's no longer the case.

Per Tom Gulitti of the NHL's website, Cooper confirmed Point won't play Thursday night. Game 6 between the clubs will take place Saturday back in Tampa Bay, and Point's status for that contest is unknown.

"If he plays, he's going to be ready to play," Cooper said of Point. "He's not ready to play right now."

Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh added:

"We know he's going to do whatever he can and whenever he says he's good to go, we'll obviously welcome him back with open arms. He's been a huge part of our team success the last few years, no doubt about it, so we're anxiously awaiting and it if happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't."

Point recorded two goals and two assists in the series versus Toronto before the injury. He tallied 28 goals and 30 assists across 66 regular-season games for 2021-22.