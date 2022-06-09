ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Chairman of an NC county board apologizes after his arrest on DWI chargers

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

The chairman of a North Carolina county commission apologized for his actions that led to his arrest on suspicion of driving while impaired on Wednesday night.

Carrol Dean Mitchem , Republican chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, is charged with DWI, according to a county statement Thursday.

Mitchem was taken into custody around 9:42 p.m. in the 4400 block of N.C. 27 and Shoal Road in Lincolnton, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office report.

Mitchem, 65, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.14, according to WBTV , which cited court documents. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzLVL_0g5rf7ER00
Lincoln County Commission chairman Carrol Mitchem was arrested and charged with driving while impaired on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. WSOC

“I want to apologize for my actions that led up to the events of June 8th,” Mitchem said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “I will make no attempt at excuses for my actions and I take responsibility for the decisions that were made by myself on that day. I am thankful that my actions did not harm others. I can only acknowledge my actions and accept full responsibility for those actions.”

His bond was set at $1,500, and he has a Sept. 2 trial date, according to the sheriff’s report.

“I will continue to serve the people of Lincoln County as I have always done, with a transparent and honest approach,” Mitchem said.

In May 2020, Mitchem was issued a citation for violating N.C. Executive Order 138 , which banned on-site food consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reopened his restaurant, Mitchem’s Kitchen in the western N.C. town of Vale, in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home orders, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Mitchem walked out of a county commissioners meeting while a Muslim prayer was recited in 2015. His action prompted the board to scrap a recently adopted policy of allowing members of any faith to give the invocation, the Lincoln Times-News reported at the time. The meetings now open with a moment of silence.

In interviews in the weeks prior, Mitchem said only Christian prayers would be welcome at his meetings.

”I ain’t gonna have no new religion or pray to Allah or nothing like that,” Mitchem told WBTV, saying that anyone opposed to Christian prayer can “wait until we’re done praying.”

Comments / 3

DemsAndGOPBothSuck
3d ago

He walked out during a Muslim prayer? lol Sounds like a typical Christian. We can pray at meetings and sporting events but only for my religion. Screw everyone else.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WBTV

Two charged after two-county chase ends in China Grove area near I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte men face charges after a chase that began in Cabarrus County and ended in Rowan County on Friday morning. Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, and Michael Tyrique Hart, 19, were both apprehended by troopers and Rowan County deputies in the area of 1150 E. NC Highway 152 in China Grove shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
CHINA GROVE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Officer Involved Shooting On Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincolnton, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Lincoln County, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Crime & Safety
cn2.com

YC Coroner Identifies Drowning Victim in Catawba River

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – UPDATE: The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Catawba River drowning this past weekend as Cooper Graham Lane, 20, of Catawba. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say friends were swimming in the river when one started...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

COWPENS, S.C. — A 77-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Spartanburg County. According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the crash happened on North Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Gladys Mae Mullinax, 77, of Gaffney. Clevenger said...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Dive team recovers body of swimmer who disappeared in Catawba River

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who failed to resurface in the Catawba River Sunday, officials said. The York County Sheriff's Office said the victim was swimming with friends when they went underwater and didn't resurface. Multiple crews were called to the river Sunday, including the Leslie Volunteer Fire Department, to look for the victim.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Republican#N C 27#Wbtv#Lincoln County Commission#Wsoc#N C Executive
WBTV

Lilly to break ground in Concord on Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the State of North Carolina, Cabarrus County and City of Concord will join leaders from Eli Lilly and Company for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 at the Grounds at Concord. In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new...
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash in North Carolina leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person passed away following a crash in McDowell County on Saturday evening. Troopers said the crash happened at around 5:00 p.m. on June 11, 2022. According to troopers, the victim was driving in a Mazda along North...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are trying to find the driver of a car accused of hitting and then dragging a tow truck driver on the road near a busy gas station. On Friday night at approximately 11:31 p.m., Concord Police responded to a report of a hit and run traffic accident involving injuries at 1086 Concord Parkway North/US 29. The location is near the QT convenience store.
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Say 1 Man Dead, Another Injured After Statesville Shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a 19-year-old man was killed and another person injured following a shooting in Statesville early Monday morning. On June 13th around 1:20 a.m., the Statesville Police Department received a shots fired call near Fifth Street and Newbern Avenue. At the scene, officers were told...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County home is a complete loss after flames tore through it on Sunday. The Fire Marshall’s Office says the call came in at 5:19 p.m. Sunday for the home on Guildbrook Road in western Cabarrus County. By the time fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the flames had taken over 30% of the home.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
5K+
Followers
484
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy