A fatal car collision occurred on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Montclair on June 12, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving a 2007 Honda with three passengers on Interstate 10 eastbound, east of Monte Vista Avenue, at an undetermined speed. For an undetermined reason, the driver of the Honda veered to the right, causing the Honda to leave the roadway, travel onto the right shoulder and collide into a concrete barrier on the south road edge.

