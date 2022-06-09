ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siler City, NC

Footage of deadly traffic stop shooting released

ABC News
 4 days ago

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety released police dashcam footage of a traffic stop that turned deadly when a state trooper shot and killed a man who allegedly pulled out a gun.

The footage seems to show the trooper, Rodney Cook, stopping a white Ford pickup truck because the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The incident happened May 30 in Siler City after the car was pulled over around 4:30 p.m., according to DPS.

A superior court judge allowed the release of the footage by signing a formal request submitted by State Highway Patrol.

Cook asked the driver, identified as 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz, for identification but Diaz allegedly said he didn’t have any, according to police.

The trooper then asked Diaz to get out of the car after saying he smelled marijuana, police said.

NC Department of Public Safety - PHOTO: The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released dashcam footage of State Trooper Rodney Cook shooting and killing Mark Diaz after Diaz pulled a gun on him during a traffic stop, May 30, 2022, in Siler City, N.C.

The footage shows Diaz pulling a gun out the window and the trooper attempting to back away as Diaz steps out of the vehicle with the weapon.

Moments later, Cook shoots Diaz, who falls to the ground. The car begins to roll down the street and the passenger is seen running away.

After the trooper removes the gun from Diaz's hands, he radios for backup emergency assistance, the footage shows. He is then seen performing lifesaving measures on Diaz.

DPS said Diaz was transported from the scene, but was later pronounced dead. The passenger who fled the scene later returned to the scene, according to DPS.

No shots were fired at Cook, the video shows.

Investigators told Durham ABC station WTVD that the passenger is a minor who is cooperating with the investigation.

Cook was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation as per protocol, DPS said. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also conducting an independent probe of the shooting, according to DPS.

DPS declined to comment further, directing all inquiries to SBI. A representative for the bureau said the investigation is ongoing.

The North Carolina Troopers Association did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment regarding Cook's involvement in the shooting.

Comments / 37

Crystal Roy
4d ago

No it couldn’t easily be me or anyone else next b/c most people don’t pull guns on the police when we are stopped for a seatbelt! He knew exactly what he was doing & paid the consequences!

Reply(7)
49
India1861
3d ago

First of all he wasn’t suppose to get out the car. Unless officer tells him to get out the car. And to top it off he came out holding a gun officer did right. Officer was defending himself doing his job. These young kids these days think they above them law going into schools shooting kids teachers. Stores clubs wth is wrong with these kids theses days. Ppl in general.

Reply
8
rollover4roverU4ores
3d ago

I see nothing wrong that the trooper did ..the driver was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt then the cop smells marijuana then the driver clearly has a gun in his hand n the cop shoots him dead ..o well hells bells ..should of wore seatbelt n not smoking marijuana n left the gun at home ..if he n the passenger wore seatbelt they wouldn't be stopped in the beginning

Reply
5
ABC News

