Sheriff: Woman who escaped Hamilton County Justice Center back in custody

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

A Blue Ash woman who escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center Wednesday afternoon is once again in custody, officials said Thursday afternoon.

At 2:45 p.m., sheriff's office officials said Cordell had been picked up and was en route to the justice center.

Melissa Cordell, 37, exited the facility on Sycamore Street with other individuals who were being officially released, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Cordell was being held on a misdemeanor theft charge and had only just been brought into the justice center's intake area. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday night that an investigation into how Cordell was able to leave the facility was underway.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Woman who escaped Hamilton County Justice Center back in custody

#Enquirer#Sycamore#Blue Ash#Cincinnati Enquirer
