Kansas State

Kansas lawmaker reuse $150B in COVID funds to harden schools

By Michael Dakota
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lsa82_0g5re5VC00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A Kansas lawmaker wants to redirect $150 billion dollars in COVID relief dollars to harden schools, increase security measures and pay for armed resource officers.

On Thursday, June 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., and U.S. Congressman Mike Garcia (CA-25) introduced the Safe Schools Act legislation that would allow COVID dollars to be used for video surveillance, locks, panic buttons security systems and armed guards inside schools.

Kansas lawmakers respond to elementary school shooting in Texas

“While we made some progress in previous legislation to make our schools stronger, harder, and safer, certainly there is more that can and must be done immediately to protect kids,” said Senator Marshall. “What happened in Uvalde was a horrific tragedy. While many have been quick to play politics, one thing we can all agree on is that Congress must act to harden schools. For these reasons, I am introducing this legislation that allows the abundance of unused COVID relief dollars to be allocated to secure schools in Kansas and throughout the nation.”

Nationwide, of the $189.5 billion of COVID money awarded under ESSER, State Education Agencies have yet to spend $150.1 billion . Kansas lawmaker U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D thinks those funds could be better used to harden schools against an epidemic of mass shootings, including the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas .

angelsfly
4d ago

Who and what exactly are they spending it on.. I say home school your children.. When they can show what they are teaching the children, when they stop the bulling , quit teaching babies about sex, quit pushing for our children to use the other sex bathroom. Protect our children from predators inside and out. then and only then. put your Children in those public school.. insist they stop trying to divide our American people, Bring the Pledge of allegiance back.. Teach respect and love for all. Bring Truth about Native people back. Bring prayer back.

