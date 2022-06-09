Video on Reddit Pokes Fun at Texas Cities & El Paso’s One of Them

We all know who James Hetfield is, even if you're not a fan of Metallica. James's legendary career has spanned over 40 decades, but if you ask him what the most rewarding part of his career was, I think most likely it would be becoming a father. His son, Castor Virgil Hetfield, is 22 years old & he's been following in the footsteps of his dad by playing drums for the hard rock band Bastardane based out of Savannah, Georgia. Together with Jake Dallas (bass/vocals) & Ethan Sirotzki (guitar), they put out their album "Is This Rage?", that has a sludge metal/stoner rock sound to it, back in March. They announced a mini U.S. tour back in May & just like how James rocked El Paso with Metallica, his son Castor will do the same in 2022.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO